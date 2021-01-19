Google seems to be in a constant cat-and-mouse game with malicious Android apps. The company has recently removed more than 100 apps from its Play Store that disguise as popular ones only to cause users a lot of trouble with their malicious intentions. If you have any of these apps on your smartphone, it’s time you get rid of them. Also Read - Soon, users could buy products shown in videos from YouTube

Delete these malicious Android apps now!

Around 163 Android apps have been found that Google recently removed from the Play Store, as per Satori Threat and Intelligence Research firm. Referred to as ‘CopyCatz’ apps, they pose as popular app titles, luring users into downloading them, thus, seeing an increase in the downloads. Also Read - Phone numbers of WhatsApp Web users are now available on Google search: Report

It is suggested that such apps contained a code to display out-of-context ads to the users. Once downloaded, the apps bombard users with innumerous out-of-context adverts. Such unexpected ads can eventually slow down the users’ phones and can even spy on users. Also Read - Google completes Fitbit acquisition

What’s surprising is that the apps have been downloaded 10 million times, suggesting these apps are quite popular. This gives you all the more reason to get rid of them if you have any of the apps.

Here is a list of the apps for your help: (Note: some apps just have app IDs and no names)

3D Photo Editor 3D Tattoo Photo Editor & Ideas Applock 2020 – App Locker & privacy guard AppLock New 2019 – Privacy Zone & Lock your apps Assistive Touch 2020 Audio Video Editor Audio Video Mixer Battery Saver Pro 2020 – New Power Saver Block Puzzle 102: New Tentris Mania Chronometer DJ Mixer Studio 2018 GPS Speedometer Graffiti Photo Editor – Graffiti Creator iSwipe Phone X Lock app with Password – Applock All App Protector loudest alarm clock ever Lovedays Memory 2020 – Love Counter Together Magnifier Zoom + Flashlight Max Cleaner – Speed Booster Pro 2021 Motocross Racing 2018 Name Art Photo Editor Nox Cool Master – Cool Down 2020 OS 13 Launcher – Phone 11 Pro Launcher OS Launcher 12 for iPhone X Photo Editor Awesome Frame Effects 3D Rain Photo Maker – Rain Effect Editor Repair System For Android & Speed Booster Ringtone maker – Mp3 cutter Ringtone Maker Ultimate: New Mp3 Cutter Secure Gallery Vault: Photos, Videos Privacy Safe Smart Cleaner-Battery Saver, Super Booster Super Phone Cleaner 2020 Video Music Cutter & Merge Studio Wifi File Transfer 2019 Wifi Key – Free Master Wifi Wifi Speed Test Wps Tester WPS WPA Wifi Test 100 mb Internet Speed Test – Broadband Speed Test 2 Ways Call Recorder Automatic, Record Phone Calls 3D Awesome Frame Effects 3D Photo Frames Effects & 3D Art Photo Maker Animals Sound Ringtones Real Free Anti WannaCry Virus – Android Antivirus – Virus Remover Antivirus 2017 Antivirus 2017 Antivirus 2017 Antivirus 2017 & Cleaner Antivirus 2017 & Cleaner Antivirus 2020, Cleaner & Booster Antivirus For Android Antivirus Pro 2017 Assistive Touch 2018 Audio Video Editor Mixer 2019 – Video Cutter AV Antivirus 2017 Battery Doctor – Power Battery 2018 Battery Doctor 2018 – Fast Charger Battery Saver – Fast Charging Battery Saver – Saving Battry Battery Saver Pro BeanPro Antivirus Big Front – Change Front Size boost clean (junk cleaner pro) Calculator Call Block Blacklist and Block SMS Easy Call Recorder For Android Chinese Chess Clean My Android – Antivirus cleaner booster -ultra security- Collage Maker Control Center IOS 12 – Phone X Control Center Cool Master -CPU Device Cooler Disk-clean-suite Don’t Stop Eighth Note Don’t Stop Eighth Note Don’t Stop Eighth Note 2 Don’t Stop Eighth Note Zombie Eighth Note Eighth Note V2 Eighth Note: Yasuhati Fast Charger – Dr Battery 2017 Feeding Fish Followers – Unfollowers For Insta free antivirus Free Antivirus-Mobile Security Free VPN Proxy – Unlimited VPN & Wifi Security Get Followers Up 2019 Get Followers Up 2020 GPS Navigation Holy Bible How Fast is My Internet – High Internet Speed Test Internet Speed Check 2019 Internet Speed Test Internet Speed Test Internet Speed Test APK Internet Speed Test Free Internet speedmeter check K-Lock gallery picture & video Learn Excel 2019 Learn Play Piano – Pianist Lich Van Nien 2017 Lịch Vạn Niên 2018 – Lịch Âm 2018 Lion Antivirus 2017 Loudest Volume Booster Love days counter Male To Female Voice Changer Master Sudoku Offline Free 2018 Max Cleaner – Booster, Optimizer, Super Cleaner Memory Cleaner 2020 Milab Music Player – All format audio files Mine Sweep – Free Miner Game Mp3 cutter – Video Cutter, Easy Ringtone Maker MP3Cutter & Ringtone Maker 2020 New Full Battery Saver – Battery Manager & Cleaner Night Mode Old Phone Ringtones Optimiser Pro Cleaner Booster Phone Booster Phone Cleaner – Speed Booster Phone Cooler – Cooling Master Photo Editor Photo Frame Effects 3D QR Code Scanner – QR Reader Quick Ball Quick Photo Square – Insta Emoji 2019 Recovery all photo deleted Scream Go – Eighth Note T-Rex Secret Lock Security Pro Simple App Lock Smadav antivirus 2017 Smadav antivirus for android 2018 Smadav pro Total security Sound Meter Speed Test Internet – Speed Check speedtest net app Sudoku 2 Sudoku Basic For Beginners 2019 Super Antivirus Cleaner 2020 Super Cleaner – Phone Cache Cleaner, RAM Booster Super Loud Alarm Clock Super Loud Volume Booster Super Wifi Rounter – Who Is On My Wifi Super Wifi Rounter – Who Is On My Wifi TV Antivirus Free + Applock Ultra Cleaner 2018 Unfollowers & Ghost Followers For Insta Virus Cleaner – Antivirus 2018 VPN Unlimited Proxy – Super VPN For Android WiFi Toolbox WPS Tester instapersan.youch.unfollow com.adrocklink.batterysaveras com.maloch.colorballsnbl com.miyoo.miyoubaidian com.vttl.app7.restoreimaget com.xmwork.ringmaster.makes elphitamine.controlcenter free.vpn.super.proxy.anou hp.toolbox.speed lulu.drmundow2017 speed2018.mohamad.alyousef

It is advised that only the official apps be downloaded from the Google Play Store to avoid such malicious apps. It’s always best to read the reviews and ratings of an app before downloading.