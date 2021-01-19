comscore Google deleted these 164 malicious apps from Play Store, you should too
News

Google deleted these 163 malicious apps from Play Store, you should too

Apps

The newly-found Android apps on Google Play Store showed tons of ads to users and imitated popular apps on the Google app store.

Android

Google seems to be in a constant cat-and-mouse game with malicious Android apps. The company has recently removed more than 100 apps from its Play Store that disguise as popular ones only to cause users a lot of trouble with their malicious intentions. If you have any of these apps on your smartphone, it’s time you get rid of them. Also Read - Soon, users could buy products shown in videos from YouTube

Delete these malicious Android apps now!

Around 163 Android apps have been found that Google recently removed from the Play Store, as per Satori Threat and Intelligence Research firm. Referred to as ‘CopyCatz’ apps, they pose as popular app titles, luring users into downloading them, thus, seeing an increase in the downloads. Also Read - Phone numbers of WhatsApp Web users are now available on Google search: Report

It is suggested that such apps contained a code to display out-of-context ads to the users. Once downloaded, the apps bombard users with innumerous out-of-context adverts. Such unexpected ads can eventually slow down the users’ phones and can even spy on users. Also Read - Google completes Fitbit acquisition

What’s surprising is that the apps have been downloaded 10 million times, suggesting these apps are quite popular. This gives you all the more reason to get rid of them if you have any of the apps.

Here is a list of the apps for your help: (Note: some apps just have app IDs and no names)

  1. 3D Photo Editor
  2. 3D Tattoo Photo Editor & Ideas
  3. Applock 2020 – App Locker & privacy guard
  4. AppLock New 2019 – Privacy Zone & Lock your apps
  5. Assistive Touch 2020
  6. Audio Video Editor
  7. Audio Video Mixer
  8. Battery Saver Pro 2020 – New Power Saver
  9. Block Puzzle 102: New Tentris Mania
  10. Chronometer
  11. DJ Mixer Studio 2018
  12. GPS Speedometer
  13. Graffiti Photo Editor – Graffiti Creator
  14. iSwipe Phone X
  15. Lock app with Password – Applock All App Protector
  16. loudest alarm clock ever
  17. Lovedays Memory 2020 – Love Counter Together
  18. Magnifier Zoom + Flashlight
  19. Max Cleaner – Speed Booster Pro 2021
  20. Motocross Racing 2018
  21. Name Art Photo Editor
  22. Nox Cool Master – Cool Down 2020
  23. OS 13 Launcher – Phone 11 Pro Launcher
  24. OS Launcher 12 for iPhone X
  25. Photo Editor Awesome Frame Effects 3D
  26. Rain Photo Maker – Rain Effect Editor
  27. Repair System For Android & Speed Booster
  28. Ringtone maker – Mp3 cutter
  29. Ringtone Maker Ultimate: New Mp3 Cutter
  30. Secure Gallery Vault: Photos, Videos Privacy Safe
  31. Smart Cleaner-Battery Saver, Super Booster
  32. Super Phone Cleaner 2020
  33. Video Music Cutter & Merge Studio
  34. Wifi File Transfer 2019
  35. Wifi Key – Free Master Wifi
  36. Wifi Speed Test
  37. Wps Tester
  38. WPS WPA Wifi Test
  39. 100 mb Internet Speed Test – Broadband Speed Test
  40. 2 Ways Call Recorder Automatic, Record Phone Calls
  41. 3D Awesome Frame Effects
  42. 3D Photo Frames Effects & 3D Art Photo Maker
  43. Animals Sound Ringtones Real Free
  44. Anti WannaCry Virus – Android
  45. Antivirus – Virus Remover
  46. Antivirus 2017
  47. Antivirus 2017
  48. Antivirus 2017
  49. Antivirus 2017 & Cleaner
  50. Antivirus 2017 & Cleaner
  51. Antivirus 2020, Cleaner & Booster
  52. Antivirus For Android
  53. Antivirus Pro 2017
  54. Assistive Touch 2018
  55. Audio Video Editor Mixer 2019 – Video Cutter
  56. AV Antivirus 2017
  57. Battery Doctor – Power Battery 2018
  58. Battery Doctor 2018 – Fast Charger
  59. Battery Saver – Fast Charging
  60. Battery Saver – Saving Battry
  61. Battery Saver Pro
  62. BeanPro Antivirus
  63. Big Front – Change Front Size
  64. boost clean (junk cleaner pro)
  65. Calculator
  66. Call Block Blacklist and Block SMS Easy
  67. Call Recorder For Android
  68. Chinese Chess
  69. Clean My Android – Antivirus
  70. cleaner booster -ultra security-
  71. Collage Maker
  72. Control Center IOS 12 – Phone X Control Center
  73. Cool Master -CPU Device Cooler
  74. Disk-clean-suite
  75. Don’t Stop Eighth Note
  76. Don’t Stop Eighth Note
  77. Don’t Stop Eighth Note 2
  78. Don’t Stop Eighth Note Zombie
  79. Eighth Note
  80. Eighth Note V2
  81. Eighth Note: Yasuhati
  82. Fast Charger – Dr Battery 2017
  83. Feeding Fish
  84. Followers – Unfollowers For Insta
  85. free antivirus
  86. Free Antivirus-Mobile Security
  87. Free VPN Proxy – Unlimited VPN & Wifi Security
  88. Get Followers Up 2019
  89. Get Followers Up 2020
  90. GPS Navigation
  91. Holy Bible
  92. How Fast is My Internet – High Internet Speed Test
  93. Internet Speed Check 2019
  94. Internet Speed Test
  95. Internet Speed Test
  96. Internet Speed Test APK
  97. Internet Speed Test Free
  98. Internet speedmeter check
  99. K-Lock gallery picture & video
  100. Learn Excel 2019
  101. Learn Play Piano – Pianist
  102. Lich Van Nien 2017
  103. Lịch Vạn Niên 2018 – Lịch Âm 2018
  104. Lion Antivirus 2017
  105. Loudest Volume Booster
  106. Love days counter
  107. Male To Female Voice Changer
  108. Master Sudoku Offline Free 2018
  109. Max Cleaner – Booster, Optimizer, Super Cleaner
  110. Memory Cleaner 2020
  111. Milab Music Player – All format audio files
  112. Mine Sweep – Free Miner Game
  113. Mp3 cutter – Video Cutter, Easy Ringtone Maker
  114. MP3Cutter & Ringtone Maker 2020
  115. New Full Battery Saver – Battery Manager & Cleaner
  116. Night Mode
  117. Old Phone Ringtones
  118. Optimiser Pro Cleaner Booster
  119. Phone Booster
  120. Phone Cleaner – Speed Booster
  121. Phone Cooler – Cooling Master
  122. Photo Editor
  123. Photo Frame Effects 3D
  124. QR Code Scanner – QR Reader
  125. Quick Ball
  126. Quick Photo Square – Insta Emoji 2019
  127. Recovery all photo deleted
  128. Scream Go – Eighth Note T-Rex
  129. Secret Lock
  130. Security Pro
  131. Simple App Lock
  132. Smadav antivirus 2017
  133. Smadav antivirus for android 2018
  134. Smadav pro Total security
  135. Sound Meter
  136. Speed Test Internet – Speed Check
  137. speedtest net app
  138. Sudoku 2
  139. Sudoku Basic For Beginners 2019
  140. Super Antivirus Cleaner 2020
  141. Super Cleaner – Phone Cache Cleaner, RAM Booster
  142. Super Loud Alarm Clock
  143. Super Loud Volume Booster
  144. Super Wifi Rounter – Who Is On My Wifi
  145. Super Wifi Rounter – Who Is On My Wifi
  146. TV Antivirus Free + Applock
  147. Ultra Cleaner 2018
  148. Unfollowers & Ghost Followers For Insta
  149. Virus Cleaner – Antivirus 2018
  150. VPN Unlimited Proxy – Super VPN For Android
  151. WiFi Toolbox
  152. WPS Tester
  153. instapersan.youch.unfollow
  154. com.adrocklink.batterysaveras
  155. com.maloch.colorballsnbl
  156. com.miyoo.miyoubaidian
  157. com.vttl.app7.restoreimaget
  158. com.xmwork.ringmaster.makes
  159. elphitamine.controlcenter
  160. free.vpn.super.proxy.anou
  161. hp.toolbox.speed
  162. lulu.drmundow2017
  163. speed2018.mohamad.alyousef

It is advised that only the official apps be downloaded from the Google Play Store to avoid such malicious apps. It’s always best to read the reviews and ratings of an app before downloading.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 3:26 PM IST

