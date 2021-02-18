File-sharing application SHAREit has been found to have several vulnerabilities which could lead to hackers taking control of your smartphone. This vulnerability could also lead to hackers stealing sensitive information that’s on your connected device. Also Read - TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps to face permanent ban in India: Report

This revelation is a big concern for numerous Android smartphone users as the SHAREit app has been downloaded more than a billion times. The chances that you have this app on your device is fairly high as it is one of the most commonly used files-sharing applications on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It is recommended that you update the Shareit app on your smartphone immediately.

What is vulnerability?

The vulnerability has been discovered by IT security firm Trend Micro which says that these are unintended flaws in the app.

As for the risks involved, an attacker could potentially take over the device by executing an arbitrary code which means that the hacker can run any command on the hacked device. This is possible with SHAREit’s permissions feature and by using a malicious code.

What’s scarier is that it gives the hacker the option to use the Remote Code Execution (RCE) code and allows any bad actors to take over the users device from a remote location.

The security firm also stated that this isn’t the first time that the app has been called out for its vulnerabilities and has earlier been used to steal data and files from many of its users.

The fix is out, or is it?

As of now, these vulnerabilities have only been found on Android devices and not on iOS. An update for SHAREit with potential fixes is available for download, although the company has not officially announced the same.

It is advised that you remove the SHAREit app from your smartphone and use alternative file sharing features like Android’s native Nearby Share or online platforms like We Transfer.