comscore Big Basket announces new 1-hour grocery delivery service
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service
News

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Apps

Big Basket also has a quicker delivery service called BB Now. Under this service, the buyer will get the ordered items within 20 minutes.

Bigbasket Quick Delivery

Bigbasket quick delivery to launch soon

Big Basket is planning to launch a 1 hour delivery service for its users. This announcement comes right after Zomato faces backlash for announcing 10-minute food delivery. Big Basket is planning to launch a new service called BB Express that will aim to provide this service. Also Read - Battle for BigBasket gets hotter as Alibaba joins the fray: Report

According to a report by ET Tech, Big Basket will be launching next month. Initially, the Tata-owned e-grocery store will be using a network of 62-dark stores across the country. These dark stores will help the brand reach delivery destinations quicker than the usual warehouses, mostly located in city outskirts. Also Read - Amazon to soon receive DIPP’s approval for food retail in India

What is BB Express?

The new 1-hour delivery service is called BB Express. Big Basket will be keeping 7.500 to 8,000 products under this category of dark stores. In contrast most other quick delivery services offer up to 4,000 product categories.

How does this differ from other offerings in the market?

The higher product capacity allows buyers broader choice, as compared to other quick delivery services such as BlinkIt and Zepto. Buyers might have to wait longer but the product range is expected to make up for it.

Big Basket also has a quicker delivery service called BB Now. Under this service, the buyer will get the ordered items within 20 minutes. However, the stock capacity for dark stores serving under this plan will be much less around 3,000 to 3,500.

Despite the quick delivery service catching up in urban centres, the company still believes that a majority of its sales would still come from the conventional one day or same day delivery.

Big Basket Co-founder, Hari Menon told ET Tech that BB Now has an average order size of Rs 450 and BB Express is expected to have a slightly bigger average order size of around Rs 700 to Rs 800. The conventional delivery model has an average order value of Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,400.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 8:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Mobiles
Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Apps

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Special operator bundles to release next week

Gaming

Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Special operator bundles to release next week

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Electric Vehicle

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

News

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Apps

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service
Flipkart merges with Sachin Bansal s Billion brand

News

Flipkart merges with Sachin Bansal s Billion brand
Battle for BigBasket gets hotter as Alibaba joins the fray: Report

News

Battle for BigBasket gets hotter as Alibaba joins the fray: Report
Amazon to soon receive DIPP’s approval for food retail in India

News

Amazon to soon receive DIPP’s approval for food retail in India
Apple Park 'spaceship campus' will be open to employees in April

News

Apple Park 'spaceship campus' will be open to employees in April

हिंदी समाचार

Nothing ने किया अपने पहले स्मार्टफोन का ऐलान, नए ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के साथ जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Nothing Phone 1

Free Fire MAX की 3 दमदार एक्टिव एबिलिटी, जानें कब और कैसे करें इनका यूज

Apex Legends के अपकमिंग सीजन में आएंगे कई धांसू कैरेक्टर्स, नए मैप्स और हथियार, ढेरों फीचर्स हुए लीक

केंद्रीय मंत्री सोम प्रकाश ने आज संसद को बताया, भारतीय यूजर्स की पूरी सुरक्षा के लिए भारत सरकार ने अभी तक 320 Apps को किया ब्लॉक

WhatsApp Tricks: नहीं पड़ेगी पर्सनल डायरी की जरूरत, व्हाट्सऐप में ऐसे सेव करें काम की चीजें

Latest Videos

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

News

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Mobiles
Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Apps

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service
EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Electric Vehicle

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years
Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

News

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability
Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

News

Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers