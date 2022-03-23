Big Basket is planning to launch a 1 hour delivery service for its users. This announcement comes right after Zomato faces backlash for announcing 10-minute food delivery. Big Basket is planning to launch a new service called BB Express that will aim to provide this service. Also Read - Battle for BigBasket gets hotter as Alibaba joins the fray: Report

According to a report by ET Tech, Big Basket will be launching next month. Initially, the Tata-owned e-grocery store will be using a network of 62-dark stores across the country. These dark stores will help the brand reach delivery destinations quicker than the usual warehouses, mostly located in city outskirts.

What is BB Express?

The new 1-hour delivery service is called BB Express. Big Basket will be keeping 7.500 to 8,000 products under this category of dark stores. In contrast most other quick delivery services offer up to 4,000 product categories.

How does this differ from other offerings in the market?

The higher product capacity allows buyers broader choice, as compared to other quick delivery services such as BlinkIt and Zepto. Buyers might have to wait longer but the product range is expected to make up for it.

Big Basket also has a quicker delivery service called BB Now. Under this service, the buyer will get the ordered items within 20 minutes. However, the stock capacity for dark stores serving under this plan will be much less around 3,000 to 3,500.

Despite the quick delivery service catching up in urban centres, the company still believes that a majority of its sales would still come from the conventional one day or same day delivery.

Big Basket Co-founder, Hari Menon told ET Tech that BB Now has an average order size of Rs 450 and BB Express is expected to have a slightly bigger average order size of around Rs 700 to Rs 800. The conventional delivery model has an average order value of Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,400.