  Blinkit Will Now Deliver Printouts To Your Doorstep In Minutes
News

Blinkit will now deliver printouts to your doorstep in minutes

Apps

The new Blinkit printout delivery service will be available in some areas under the pilot before a wider rollout takes place

blinkit

In what could be another valuable purpose of quick commerce services, Blinkit has announced it will now deliver printouts to your doorstep in minutes. The new service will be available in some areas under the pilot before a wider rollout takes place. You will have to upload the documents or files you need the printouts for, and a Blinkit delivery executive will deliver the hard copies to you. Blinkit said it would delete the uploaded files after delivery. Also Read - Zomato to acquire Blinkit for $578 million: Check details here

“Have never had a printer at home and getting it from cyber cafe or library or neighbours or offices has always been cumbersome specially when it’s needed at the point of approaching deadlines,” said Jitesh Goel, product chief at Blinkit. In his post, he also urged people to suggest use cases or products that can align with the company’s “delivery in minutes” approach and said Blinkit will “try to bring them on for you.” The printout charges and delivery charges are not a part of the announcement, and we could not use the service because of its unavailability in our area.

This is the best purpose the quick commerce concept can have for someone like me. I dread going out for printouts and do not own a printer because my need for printouts is very sporadic. Blinkit’s new service is a saviour in such cases. However, I have my concerns. For instance, I am unsure if I will be comfortable sharing essential documents on a delivery platform. Even though the company said it will delete the file after delivery, the entire mechanism is a little opaque right now.

Blinkit, now a Zomato-owned company, is a rebranded Grofers service that previously dealt with grocery and house essentials delivery. After the revamp, it became a quick commerce service, introducing the concept of delivering orders in as early as 10 minutes. After Blinkit, Zomato rival Swiggy, Zepto, Dunzo, and BigBasket’s BB Now emerged to give customers quick delivery options. The idea also met with the criticism that the 10-minute delivery of items is unnecessary and warrants pressure on delivery executives.

Eventually, Blinkit dropped the 10-minute delivery claim but continued quick deliveries. The latest move is an extension to that service. Meanwhile, Zomato recently announced quick delivery of food from its app. Certain food items that do not take much time to prepare and readymade meals can be delivered to customers in a shorter time than what these services normally take currently.

  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 4:52 PM IST

