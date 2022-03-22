comscore BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub launched, allows users to mod smartphone games
BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub launched, allows users to mod smartphone games

BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub consists of three modding levels: basic, intermediate, and advanced.

(Image: BlueStacks)

BlueStacks just launched its ‘Creator Studio & Creator Hub’ for modding and sharing modded games in India. The new platform will allow people to modify mobile games developed on the Cocos, Unity and Unreal engines. Also Read - Best relaxing games to play on mobile in 2022

BlueStacks mobile game modding is available free of cost within the BlueStacks X app player and here for modding on the cloud. The company states that the majority of mobile gamers will play modded games by 2025. Also Read - Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here

The company with its new Creator Studio & Creator Hub is aiming to cross four billion users and 4.5 million creators. It believes that mobile game modding will open new avenues forking out new games. An example of this in the PC world is the PUBG was originally a mod for Arma 3. Also Read - Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub consists of three modding levels: basic, intermediate, and advanced. Under the basic level, the app will allow its users to play with colours and test dark mode for the game. In the intermediate level, the app will allow its users to mod links to in-game events. Lastly, in the advanced level, the app will allow its users to change 2D and 3D textures. The modded versions can be shared via a link.

The BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub is powered by now.gg and now.gg’s NFG platform.

BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub debuted last week, with the platform being received positively. The company has claimed that since its launch, Garena Free Fire has managed to gain the top spot as the most modded game. The most used effect so far has been the ‘Running Trump’ effect.

Speaking over the development, Rosen Sharma, CEO and founder of BlueStacks and now.gg said making mobile game modding globally accessible opens up “endless possibilities for gamers and creators, changing how we build, share, and experience mobile gaming forever.”

  Published Date: March 22, 2022 9:56 PM IST

