Women-first dating app, Bumble has just announced the addition of a highly requested feature, Interest Badges. The new feature consists of over 150 interest badges like business, sports, creative hobbies and more. This according to the company will help users showcase their personalities in an easy way, thus helping them in picking the people that they want to match with. Also Read - Free Dating Apps: For iPhone and Android in 2020

The app will now let users select up to five badges that represent their personalities. Apart from that, using these Interest Badges, the community will also be able to show support for various social causes. Also Read - Valentine's Day: Top 10 dating apps you should have on your smartphone

According to a research conducted by Bumble, it found that women are ready to make more empowered dating choices centred on their needs. This feature is meant to help them be more intentional about their dating choices and make meaningful connections. Also Read - Tinder to expand gender options in India as it prepares to challenge Bumble

How to add Interest Badges to your Bumble profile

Update the Bumble app to its latest version from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Open the updated app and open the Settings page.

Inside the settings page, tap on the ‘Edit Profile’ button located below your photograph.

Inside of the new window search for the ‘My interests’ section

There you can select and add Interest Badges to your profile from the large selection of over 150 pre-listed interests.

The company claims that the launch of the new feature is “another way in which Bumble continues to offer single Indians a fun way to connect with ease and confidence.”

“As a platform that’s rooted in kindness, equality, and inclusivity, we encourage our community to be their most authentic self when making connections on Bumble. People can now add new Badges to their profiles that show off their personality and allow potential matches to get to know them better. From Sufi music, Bollywood to Biryani– the Bumble community in India can also choose localised Interest Badges. As single Indians navigate this new world of dating, we hope that the expanded selection of Badges helps people start more meaningful conversations and forge deeper connections,” said Priti Joshi, VP of Global Strategy & Operations at Bumble in a press note.