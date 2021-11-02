Gold is an investment option that gives better returns over time while performing well during the economic crisis, apart from its cultural and religious importance. It is not only bought in the form of jewelry but also considered a powerful medium of investment for good returns. Gold kept in the house often becomes support in bad times. Also Read - PhonePe announces that all of its UPI transfers online or offline will be free for all users

Investing in digital Gold is also gaining popularity among buyers in India. Many banks, mobile wallets, and brokerages offer the facility to buy digital Gold in partnership with MMTC-PAMP or SafeGold. The price of digital Gold starts from as low as Rs 1. A minimum of 1 gram and a maximum of 4 kg of Gold can be bought under Digital Gold.

If you are also planning to buy Gold on this Dhanteras 2021, here are platforms and websites which you can consider for Gold

Paytm

The live rate of Gold on Paytm is valid for 7 minutes to complete the transaction. You can check how much Gold you have purchased by going to the locker icon of Paytm Gold. Apart from this, Paytm also delivers digital Gold in gold coins, i.e., real Gold. However, due to Covid 19, the physical delivery of Gold is currently closed. The customer needs to pay the making charges for this delivery. Buyers can buy Gold for as low as Re 1 and up to Rs 1,99,000. MMTC-PAMP manages the service.

Google Pay

Google Pay also provides the option of delivery of digital Gold in physical form and gifting of Gold. For delivery in physical gold form, you need to select the delivery icon in the gold vault. After this, by entering the pin code of the place of delivery, you have to choose between a gold coin or bar and check out. After that, enter the delivery address and click on Pay. You can track delivery after 1-3 days. The purchased digital Gold can be gifted to any of the contacts on Google Pay.

PhonePe

You can easily buy Gold on Fintech platform PhonePe. The company started its gold category in December 2017, and since then, it has become a perfect place for buying and selling 24-carat Gold. PhonePe has partnered with MMTC-PAMP for 99.99% pure gold and Safegold for 99.50% pure gold to facilitate buying and selling gold. Gold rate updates every 5 minutes on PhonePe. The rate for the purchase of Gold includes 3% GST.

SafeGold

SafeGold is a digital platform that helps you sell, buy, and take delivery of 24K physical Gold. You can purchase Gold on this platform as per your budget at competitive market rates & avail free secured storage. Additionally, you also get physical delivery along with no-cost bank storage.