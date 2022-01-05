comscore CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year
  • Home
  • Apps
  • CES 2022: Google announces spatial audio support for headsets, Fast Pair for Android TV, Chromebooks
News

CES 2022: Google announces spatial audio support for headsets, Fast Pair for Android TV, Chromebooks

Apps

Google will soon roll out an update that will enable Samsung smartphone and Pixel users to lock, unlock and start their supported BMW vehicles using their phones.

google

CES 2022 kickstarted with companies announcing slew of updates to their product portfolio. While Sony teased its new VR headsets and a bunch of smart TVs, Lenovo showcased smart home devices and new laptops. Similarly, Intel and Nvidia announced their new line of chipsets while companies including HP, Acer and Asus introduced their new laptops and desktops. Now, it’s Google’s turn and this year the company is all about pairing devices – Chromebooks, Windows PCs, Android TVs, headset and even smart home devices. Also Read - CES 2022: Acer launches Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 Nitro 5 gaming laptops

At CES 2022, Google announced a host of new updates to its software that can broadly be categorised in three categories – fast pairing various devices for greater mobility, locking and unlocking devices more easily and getting tasks done across devices swiftly. Also Read - CES 2022: HP launches new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops

First, let’s talk about pairing devices.

Android’s Fast Pair feature is already helping people to connect their smartphones with Bluetooth accessories. Today at CES 2022, Google announced that it is expanding the reach of Fast Pair to more devices. The company said that soon when users turn on their Fast Pair-enabled headphones, their Chromebooks will automatically detect it and pair with it in a single click. This feature will be available in a few weeks. Later this year, the company will roll out a feature that will enable Android users to set up their Chromebooks quickly and get immediate access to all the information that they have saved on their smartphones. Also Read - CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced

Furthermore, the company will soon roll out a feature that will enable users to pair their headphones with their Google TV or Android TV OS devices at home. “And with built-in support for Matter on Android, you’ll be able to use Fast Pair to quickly connect new Matter-enabled smart home devices to your network, Google Home and other accompanying apps all in just a few taps,” Google explained in a blog post. This functionality will arrive on Android TV OS-powered devices in a few months.

Additionally, the company said that later this year, it will enable Android users to connect their PCs with smartphones using Fast Pair, which will enable them to quickly set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages and share files with Nearby Share. Google is already working with Acer, HP and Intel to bring this feature to select Windows PCs first later this year.

Next is the ability to lock and unlock devices conveniently.

Talking about making it easy for users to lock and unlock devices, Google said that in the coming months it will roll out an update to Wear OS-powered smartwatches that will enable users to instantly unlock and access their Chromebook and Android phone or tablet when they are close by.

The company also said that later this year it will roll out an update to Android OS that will enable Samsung smartphone and Pixel users to lock, unlock and start their supported BMW vehicles using their phones. “Starting later this year, on phones with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, you won’t even have to take your phone out to use it as a car key. You’ll also be able to securely and remotely share your car key with friends and family if they need to borrow your car,” the company added.

Lastly, the ability to get tasks done quickly.

The company today announced that it is building a technology for Bluetooth-enabled headphones that will enable them to automatically switch the audio to whatever device users are listening to. “So if you’re wearing headphones to watch a movie on your Android tablet and you receive a phone call, the movie will pause and the headphone audio will automatically switch to your Android phone and then switch back to the movie when you’re done,” the company explained.

Google also announced spatial audio for headsets almost eight months after Apple announced a similar functionality for Apple Music. This feature will be available in the next few months on supported headphones.

The company also announced that it is bringing Chromecast built-in to more brands, starting with all Bose smart speakers and soundbars in the next few months. The company said that later this year it will roll out an update that will facilitate greater connectivity between Android smartphones and Chromebooks. “If you’re working on your Chromebook and your Android phone is out of reach, you’ll be able to stay in touch by accessing chat apps from your phone directly to your Chromebook – without needing to install them again on your Chromebook,” the company added.

Additionally, the company is adding Camera Roll to the Phone Hub, which makes it easy for users to access their most recent photos and videos. Lastly, the company announced a feature called Remote Actions that will enable users to use voice commands to perform various tasks such as warming up and cooling down the car, locking and unlocking and get information on all Assistant-enabled devices. These capabilities are coming first to vehicles from Volvo Cars in the coming months.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 11:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2022 11:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year
Apps
CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year
Craziest NFTs ever: Digital farts, toilet paper, burned Banksy and more

Photo Gallery

Craziest NFTs ever: Digital farts, toilet paper, burned Banksy and more

Weirdest NFTs ever: Digital farts, Burning Banksy, toilet paper and more

Photo Gallery

Weirdest NFTs ever: Digital farts, Burning Banksy, toilet paper and more

Why Americans are demanding Tesla to shutdown a showroom in China

News

Why Americans are demanding Tesla to shutdown a showroom in China

Call of Duty 2022 key details leaked, will be a Modern Warfare 2 remaster

Gaming

Call of Duty 2022 key details leaked, will be a Modern Warfare 2 remaster

Acer launches three new gaming laptops at CES 2022: Details inside

Laptops

Acer launches three new gaming laptops at CES 2022: Details inside

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

Craziest NFTs ever: Digital farts, toilet paper, burned Banksy and more

Why Americans are demanding Tesla to shutdown a showroom in China

Call of Duty 2022 key details leaked, will be a Modern Warfare 2 remaster

Acer launches three new gaming laptops at CES 2022: Details inside

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Related Topics

Related Stories

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

Apps

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year
Acer launches three new gaming laptops at CES 2022: Details inside

Laptops

Acer launches three new gaming laptops at CES 2022: Details inside
HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022

Laptops

HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022
CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced

Laptops

CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced
CES 2022 top highlights: From Sony's Vision-S to Asus ROG Flow Z13

Smart TVs

CES 2022 top highlights: From Sony's Vision-S to Asus ROG Flow Z13

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2022: Nokia ने उतारे 4 नए स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 7,400 रुपये से 18,000 रुपये तक

Bulli Bai App विवाद: सरकार ने Telegram पर 'विवादास्पद' चैनल किया ब्लॉक

धमाकेदार फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुई iQOO 9 सीरीज, जानें कीमत और खासियत

फ्री फायर में कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड जीतने का मौका, आज मिल रहे कई आइटम

शाओमी की टैक्स चोरी पर सरकार का डंडा, कई सौ करोड़ रुपये की होगी वसूली!

Latest Videos

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India
INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year
Apps
CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year
Craziest NFTs ever: Digital farts, toilet paper, burned Banksy and more

News

Craziest NFTs ever: Digital farts, toilet paper, burned Banksy and more
Why Americans are demanding Tesla to shutdown a showroom in China

News

Why Americans are demanding Tesla to shutdown a showroom in China
Call of Duty 2022 key details leaked, will be a Modern Warfare 2 remaster

Gaming

Call of Duty 2022 key details leaked, will be a Modern Warfare 2 remaster
Acer launches three new gaming laptops at CES 2022: Details inside

Laptops

Acer launches three new gaming laptops at CES 2022: Details inside

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers