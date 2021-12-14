comscore Change these 5 settings on WhatsApp to keep stalkers away
Doubt someone is stalking you on WhatsApp? 5 settings to change to stay safe

Doubt someone is stalking you? WhatsApp recently introduced a feature that disables last seen for strangers by default. In addition, there are five more settings you should change immediately, check it out here.

With the over-dependency on the internet, the stalking business has reached an all-time high. Taking the current situation into consideration, WhatsApp recently introduced a feature to hide your last seen from a stranger by default. This is quite an interesting feature to keep stalkers away. Also Read - WhatsApp brings new features to keep stalkers away: Check how it works

If you think someone is stalking you, firstly, do not store their phone number. This will automatically turn off your last seen for them. In addition, there are five more settings you should change immediately, check them out here. Also Read - WhatsApp launches cryptocurrency payments with Novi wallet

Change these settings immediately

#Setting 1 Also Read - Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022: Communities, Message Reactions, and more

Change last seen to nobody / My contacts

The first setting that you must change is to turn off Last seen or at least change it to My contacts. If you think someone is keeping a tab on your activities or when you’re coming online, this is the setting to change first. This way, the stalker will not be able to know about your activities. To change the setting, open the WhatsApp app > head to the Settings menu > Account > Privacy > Last Seen > Change to Nobody or My contact (as per your concerns).

#Setting 2

Do not share Profile Photo with everyone

WhatsApp allows you to share Profile photos with a select group of people. So, if you think someone is stalking your activities, change the Profile picture privacy setting to either – nobody / my contacts. This way only a select few (your friends) will be able to see your profile photo. To change the setting – Open WhatsApp app > go to settings > Account > Privacy > Profile photo > select Nobody/My contacts from the list.

WhatsApp Feature, WhatsApp privacy, WhatsApp security

#Setting 3

Change group settings

WhatsApp recently introduced a very useful Group feature that will let you select who can add you to new groups. This will help you from not getting added to random groups. To change settings, open WhatsApp > go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups > now you can either select My contacts or choose a specific/reliable contact who can add you to groups. Once the setting is enabled, only select contacts /people will be able to add you to groups, others will need to request permission first.

#Setting 4

Hide Status from select users

WhatsApp users often post a status that everyone who has their phone number can see. To make sharing status more private, WhatsApp previously introduced an option to hide Status from a group or select contacts. This will help users hide their status from stalkers as well. To hide a status from a person or group, open WhatsApp > Settings menu > Account > privacy > Status > My contacts accept (you can add contacts you wish to hide a status from). You can also share status will select a group of contacts by choosing the “Only share with…” option and then adding reliable contacts.

#Setting 5

Show about section to select contacts

Similar to status, last seen and others, WhatsApp offers a way to hide your About section from your stalker or unreliable contact. You can hide your details by heading to the Settings menu > Account > Privacy > About > My contacts /Nobody.

  Published Date: December 14, 2021 1:36 PM IST

