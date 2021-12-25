How to send Christmas wishes, stickers on WhatsApp

Christmas 2021: Christmas is here and it’s time to have fun and celebrate the day with friends and family. However, just like last year, this year too Christmas celebrations have been marred by the Covid-19 pandemic. States have imposed restrictions in order to prevent large gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant in the country. While all of that is true, you can still celebrate the day by sending Christmas greetings and wishes on messaging apps such as WhatsApp. Also Read - 5 best ways to spend your Christmas eve with friends virtually

On WhatsApp, you can share Christmas GIFs and stickers with family and friends. And if you don’t like the Christmas pack available on the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store, you can also customise a sticker pack to your liking and then share it with your family and friends. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you share a media file as Status when sharing over chat

So, here is a step-by-step account of how you can share Christmas greetings with family and friends. Also Read - These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile

How to send Christmas 2021 stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp doesn’t have a sticker pack dedicated to Christmas on its sticker store yet. But you can download third-party sticker packs on your Android smartphone or iPhone to share Christmas greetings with your friends and family.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and then open the chat window of the contact with whom you want to share Christmas greetings..

Step 2: Then tap on the sticker option in the message box. This will open a window that will give you access to WhatsApp’s GIF and Sticker libraries.

Step 3: Tap on the sticker icon that is placed towards the right side of the GIF option.

Step 4: Now tap on the “+” icon and scroll down.

Step 5: Now tap on the ‘Discover Sticker Option’ that appears at the bottom of the screen. This will take you to the Google Play Store or the App Store, if you are using iPhones with the search term ‘WASticker’.

Step 6: Now pick a sticker pack that you like and tap on the Get option right next to it.

Step 7: Once the sticker pack app has been installed on your phone, open it and search for Christmas stickers in it. Here you will find both regular stickers and animated stickers. Select the sticker pack you like and then tap the “Add to WhatsApp” option.

Step 8: Doing so will take you to WhatsApp. Tap the Save button that you see on your WhatsApp screen doing so will add the sticker pack to your WhatsApp Sticker library.

Step 9: Now open the chat window where you want to share and open your WhatsApp sticker library.

Step 10: Tap on the WhatsApp sticker that you like and you are good to go!

How to send Christmas 2021 GIFs on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp chat where you want to share the GIF.

Step 2: Tap on the Sticker option on the right side of the message bar.

Step 3: Now tap on the GIF button on the left side of the Sticker button.

Step 4: Tap the search button and then type Christmas. Doing so will show you all GIFs with Christmas greetings.

Step 5: Tap on the Christmas GIF that you like and hit the Send button.