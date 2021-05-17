Clubhouse Android app coming to India and other countries this week

Clubhouse, the social audio network last weekend announced it will expand its Android app worldwide in a week. The Clubhouse Android app will be rolled out in Brazil, Japan, and Russia on May 18 i.e., Tuesday followed by India and Nigeria on Friday, and the rest parts of the globe throughout the week. Also Read - Clubhouse on Android is now a reality except, there's a limitation

Clubhouse Android app launch in India and worldwide this week

As mentioned, the Clubhouse Android app will be released in India on May 21 and 'the rest of the world' throughout the week. The voice social network took to Twitter to make the announcement about the Android app launch worldwide in a week. To recall, Clubhouse released a beta version of the Android app early this month for limited users in the US. During the initial year, the Clubhouse app was made available only on iOS devices. But despite limited access, it managed to accumulate more than a million users and attracted several high-profile users in a short time. Notably, the social audio network valued at about $4 billion in its 'recent fundraise.'

Android rollout continues! 🇯🇵🇧🇷 🇷🇺 Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday

🇳🇬🇮🇳 Nigeria & India on Friday AM

🌐 Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

As for the Clubhouse Android app, the company began developing the app this January and begun testing the beta version ‘externally’ this month. As per a report, the startup in a town hall earlier on Sunday said that the availability on the Android platform has been the most after sought product feature.

“As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the back end, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions of more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them,” Clubhouse cited.

Apparently, even with massive popularity, Clubhouse is struggling to maintain growth as per AppMagic insight, and with Clubhouse-like clones being launched by its rivals Twitter, Facebook, Discord, it has caused another threat for the social network.

While the availability of the Clubhouse Android version is good news for Android users worldwide, the beta version revealed a lack of features, for instance, in-app translations, localisation, ability to follow a topic, create or manage a club, link Twitter, and Instagram profiles, payments, etc. However, the startup promised to bring iOS features to the Android app as well. That said, those who have received the invitation can see what all the fuss is about on their Android device.