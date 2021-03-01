Clubhouse Android app to launch soon; reveals co-founder

Android users have been patiently waiting for the popular voice chat room app, Clubhouse, to launch on the platform. The wait might not be as long you think it to be, as Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davidson revealed during an interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin that Alpha Exploration Co is currently working on developing the Clubhouse Android app. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was also a part of the same Clubhouse chat, where he explained why he prefers using Android smartphones over iPhones. Also Read - Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app; moving to Xbox Series X architecture

While Gates was explaining his personal preferences, Davidson added that the Clubhouse Android app is one of the “top features” that his company is currently working on. However, he did not provide us with an exact launch date for the Android version of the popular app. Also Read - Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is a social media app based on audio-chat currently only available on iOS. Here people can listen to conversations, interviews and discussions between interesting people on various topics, or even start their own. The sessions are similar to podcasts, but with an added exclusivity layer, as once the session is over, it is not available for later. Another reason for the exclusivity is that the app is not available to everyone and is invite-only. Also Read - Twitter testing Spaces for Android; ahead of March launch

Once you join, the app will let you select topics of interest, like tech, science, markets and more. The app will then start curating and showing you ongoing rooms, which you might be interested in listening too.

The app has multiple famous personalities like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Neil deGrasse Tyson and more, some of whom might pique your interest.

How can you get an invite?

As of now, you can only get a Clubhouse invite from an existing user. A user gets three invites when they sign up, they can then share these invites with friends and family via SMS. However, this mechanism is soon expected to be removed once the app comes out of its beta stage.