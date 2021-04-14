Clubhouse is a popular audio-only social media platform that been the talk of the town for the past couple of months. The app is currently available only for iOS users however it is rumoured that the Android version of the app will be launched soon. Also Read - Clubhouse new feature to give creators 100 percent payment: Here's how it works

Although the co-founder of the app has confirmed that there is an Android version of the app currently in the works, he hasn't said much about the development of the app. As per a 9to5Google report, the launch of the Android version of Clubhouse could be right around the corner.

Clubhouse Android version coming soon

The report confirms that the developer of the app, Mopewa Ogundipe, along with her colleagues have been working on the Android version for the past six weeks and it's tentatively due to be released in May.

The founder of Clubhouse posted a couple of images of the app’s interface which means that the development of the application is almost complete and it’s in the final testing rounds now.

How it started How it’s going 😊 pic.twitter.com/SPc5A3mUZd — Mopewa (@mopewa_o) April 11, 2021



Of the two images that have been shared by the developer, one carries the footnote “Sent from my iPhone” while the other one reads “Sent from my Pixel” which is an indicator that the Android version of the app is near its completion.

That said, there is no final date on when the Android version will be launched globally; however, the entire team will have to work a lot in the backend since Android caters to a much larger userbase compared to Android.

A bigger userbase to cater to

Currently, Clubhouse is available via an invite-only system which poses certain limitations for many users. Since Android is a more dominant operating system, a Google-powered version of the app will require it to be far more accessible hence making the Clubhouse app lose its current niche status.

Also, even before the official launch of the app, there have been numerous fake versions of the Clubhouse app that have been spotted on the Google Play Store. Some of which have been found to be infected with malware. It’s best you wait for the official release of the Clubhouse app for Android and we will keep you updated with the latest developments as we move closer to the launch date.