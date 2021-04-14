comscore Clubhouse developers share images of the Android version of the app
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Clubhouse for Android could be launched soon, developer shares app interface images
News

Clubhouse for Android could be launched soon, developer shares app interface images

Apps

Clubhouse developers have shared the Android interface design of the app which means it could be launched soon for users globally.

CLUBHOUSE APP

Clubhouse is a popular audio-only social media platform that been the talk of the town for the past couple of months. The app is currently available only for iOS users however it is rumoured that the Android version of the app will be launched soon. Also Read - Clubhouse new feature to give creators 100 percent payment: Here's how it works

Although the co-founder of the app has confirmed that there is an Android version of the app currently in the works, he hasn’t said much about the development of the app. As per a 9to5Google report, the launch of the Android version of Clubhouse could be right around the corner. Also Read - Personal data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked online: Report

Clubhouse Android version coming soon

The report confirms that the developer of the app, Mopewa Ogundipe, along with her colleagues have been working on the Android version for the past six weeks and it’s tentatively due to be released in May. Also Read - Fake 'Clubhouse for PC' app ads appear on Facebook: Here's why they don't need your attention

The founder of Clubhouse posted a couple of images of the app’s interface which means that the development of the application is almost complete and it’s in the final testing rounds now.


Of the two images that have been shared by the developer, one carries the footnote “Sent from my iPhone” while the other one reads “Sent from my Pixel” which is an indicator that the Android version of the app is near its completion.
That said, there is no final date on when the Android version will be launched globally; however, the entire team will have to work a lot in the backend since Android caters to a much larger userbase compared to Android.

A bigger userbase to cater to

Currently, Clubhouse is available via an invite-only system which poses certain limitations for many users. Since Android is a more dominant operating system, a Google-powered version of the app will require it to be far more accessible hence making the Clubhouse app lose its current niche status.

Also, even before the official launch of the app, there have been numerous fake versions of the Clubhouse app that have been spotted on the Google Play Store. Some of which have been found to be infected with malware. It’s best you wait for the official release of the Clubhouse app for Android and we will keep you updated with the latest developments as we move closer to the launch date.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 14, 2021 11:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's our first look at the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Mobiles
Here's our first look at the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Facebook Sparked dating app will let people speed-date on video calls

Apps

Facebook Sparked dating app will let people speed-date on video calls

Sony PS5 update: Now store games on external hard drives

Gaming

Sony PS5 update: Now store games on external hard drives

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with Snapdragon 855+ chip launched: Is it worth it?

News

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with Snapdragon 855+ chip launched: Is it worth it?

How to download and send Happy Vishu 2021, Odia New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Puthandu WhatsApp stickers

How To

How to download and send Happy Vishu 2021, Odia New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Puthandu WhatsApp stickers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Facebook Sparked dating app will let people speed-date on video calls

Google Photos video editing tools updated

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with Snapdragon 855+ chip launched: Is it worth it?

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R go on sale for the first time in India today

It s official, Apple s Spring Loaded virtual event 2021 is on April 20

Top 5 e-learning platforms: Udemy, MasterClass, Udacity, and more

PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Clubhouse for Android coming soon

Apps

Clubhouse for Android coming soon
Clubhouse new feature to give creators 100 percent payment: Here's how it works

Apps

Clubhouse new feature to give creators 100 percent payment: Here's how it works
Clubhouse dat leak: 1.3 million users exposed

News

Clubhouse dat leak: 1.3 million users exposed
Facebook ads hint at 'Clubhouse for PC' app but its fake

Apps

Facebook ads hint at 'Clubhouse for PC' app but its fake
Discord has released a new audio chat feature

Apps

Discord has released a new audio chat feature

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 13 Pro की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, मिलेगा ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और बहुत कुछ

Moto G20 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 से उठा पर्दा, जानें इसकी खूबियां

Redmi ला रहा पहला गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

Vivo V21 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिला BIS सर्टिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

News

Facebook Sparked dating app will let people speed-date on video calls
Apps
Facebook Sparked dating app will let people speed-date on video calls
Google Photos video editing tools updated

News

Google Photos video editing tools updated
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with Snapdragon 855+ chip launched: Is it worth it?

News

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with Snapdragon 855+ chip launched: Is it worth it?
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R go on sale for the first time in India today

Deals

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R go on sale for the first time in India today
It s official, Apple s Spring Loaded virtual event 2021 is on April 20

News

It s official, Apple s Spring Loaded virtual event 2021 is on April 20

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers