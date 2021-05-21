Clubhouse app finally arrives on Google Play store: Here’s how Android users can download

Clubhouse was available for iPhone users until now and finally the app has been made available for Android users starting today. The Clubhouse app has been listed on Google Play Store and all Android users globally will now be able to download and use it on their smartphone. Currently, the social audio app is available in public beta version and the stable build is yet to be revealed. The release date for stable version hasn’t been announce yet. Also Read - Clubhouse Android app coming to India and other countries this week

Clubhouse on Google Play Store

Clubhouse took to Twitter to announce the launch of its Android version in India as well as the global market. However, it appears that users don’t seem to be very happy with the app’s functioning at the moment as it brings with it several bugs and login issues. This could be because the app is currently available in beta. Also Read - Clubhouse on Android is now a reality except, there's a limitation

Several users have taken to Google Play Store to complain about the verification process not working properly. Most of the reviews on Play Store notes that Clubhouse Android users are facing signup issues. Some users complain, they are unable to get verification code, while others say the app shows the entered mobile number is incorrect. Due to login issues, users have rated the app with 1-start on Google Play store. At the time of writing this article, the app has been downloaded by over 1 lakh Android users.

Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe! ❤️👋 — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021

To download Clubhouse on your Android phone, head over to the Google Play store starting today. Similar to iOS, Clubhouse for Android is also limited to invite-only. The Play Store reviews reveal, some users are struggling to get an invitation to sign up. Clubhouse requires an invitation from another user to sign in.

Once you have successfully logged in to the app, Clubhouse asks you to select topics of your interest such as tech, books, business, among others. The app also lets you follow people and see which rooms they’re participating in. Clubhouse also recommends users and rooms you can follow or join based on your interests. You can exit rooms anytime you wish.