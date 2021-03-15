In a bid to take a step ahead of its arch-rival, Clubhouse has announced a new creator accelerator program that is aimed to help content creators who are using the social network. Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison introduced the ‘Clubhouse Creator First’ program at the weekly town hall meeting on March 13. Also Read - Instagram could soon bring a Clubhouse clone after Twitter, because why not

Clubhouse Creator Accelerator Program: How to apply

Notably, the accelerator program will provide support for creators across the globe to "host amazing conversations, build their audience, and monetize." The invite-only chat app is looking for 20 creators who are interested to know more about how to use the app to reach more people and monetise conversations. The creators will also get a monthly income of around $5000 via this program.

Those interested in joining the program can apply through a form provided by Clubhouse, which asks for personal data and the kind of content a user creates. In addition, creators will have to submit a 3-minute sample audio of a show which will be reviewed by the Clubhouse team. The audio-based social network will be taking applications till March 31.

Besides the ‘Clubhouse Creator First’ program, the latest update brings an important privacy change to the app. Following the update, users won’t have to allow access to their contact list to send Clubhouse invitations. While Clubhouse previously required users to give access to their contact list, they can now simply enter the phone number of the contact they want to invite.

In addition, Clubhouse has introduced a bunch of other features like nominating users from clubs, language filtering, support for sharing links to your profile or club. The US-based social network has also added tools to detect any abuse on the app. To note, Clubhouse is celebrating its first anniversary on March 17.

Clubhouse is still an invite-only app completely based on audio chats. It is still not available on Android devices and the social network is yet to share a word on its availability on the platform. For those unaware, the app allows user to create and join rooms in which several other users can talk in real-time.