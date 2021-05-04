Clubhouse finally begins beta testing its Android app

Clubhouse, the invite-only social media platform has finally begun beta testing its Android app. The voice-based networking app was initially introduced only for iOS users, but Clubhouse began working on its Android app this January. Also Read - Facebook's Clubhouse rival app set to launch this summer

Clubhouse has now announced that it has started rolling out a rough beta version of its Android app to a few testers.

"Android is not yet live, but we started rolling a rough beta version out to a handful of friendly testers. If you hear someone saying they are using Clubhouse on the official Android app, please give them a warm welcome! We cannot wait to welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks. 🙂 🎉," Clubhouse mentioned in its blog post.

The company also highlighted some of the changes it has brought to the iOS app. The fresh changes include improved notifications and club suggestions. Further, it has added a prompt that will notify club hosts when new members join the room. In addition, improvements have been made to the VoiceOver accessibility support which will now allow users to easily identify who is speaking by using the ‘Magic Tap’ gesture.

To recall, Clubhouse was launched in April 2020 only for iOS users. And within months the invitation-only audio chat app gained massive popularity due to its simple concept. The popularity in the social hub forced the rivals Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, and Instagram to bring their own alternatives. TechCrunch notes that the delay to provide access to Android users gave competitors time to catch up with Clubhouse. Perhaps, Clubhouse is now upping its strategy to stay ahead in the game.

That said, the social network recently introduced a creator accelerator program wherein it has provided support for creators across the globe to “host amazing conversations, build their audience, and monetize.” It has also announced a monetisation feature that will allow users to send money to creators with the send money option.