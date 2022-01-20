comscore Clubhouse, Google get notice from Delhi Police: Check details here
Delhi Police sends notice to Clubhouse, Google over targeting Muslim women in a group chat

The Delhi Police has sent a notice to Clubhouse and Google seeking details about the organiser of the group chat. Official sources close to the matter have confirmed the information to the media.

Clubhouse app is going through a tough time in India. The audio-only social media platform has been making headlines around the controversial audio chatroom “Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu girls” where some users were found making obscene remarks about Muslim women. Delhi Police is taking strict action against the organiser of the alleged audio group chat. Also Read - Google Play Games arrives on Windows PCs: Check PC requirements, games list

As per the latest update on the matter, the Delhi Police has sent a notice to Clubhouse and Google seeking details about the organiser of the group chat. Official sources close to the matter have confirmed details to the media. The police have identified some members of the group audio chat. Also Read - YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899

The police have asked Google to share information about the Clubhouse app and the reason behind it having the application listed on the Play store. Also Read - Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR

Clubhouse chatroom controversy

Initial investigation shows that users involved in the group chat were faking names and participating using fake accounts. Some users had also modulated their voices and edited them in order to erase any digital footprint.

Sources close to the matter have said, “we have identified five to six suspects as of now who were part of the alleged chat room. Many of them are also based outside Delhi and other states. Suspects include both men and women and all of them are adults”.

Clubhouse will soon allow users pin links to the top of rooms, the changes will arrive to the platform on October 27 for both Android and iPhone users.

The case is currently under the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit. The matter was taken up by the Delhi Police IFSO unit after the Delhi Commission for Women wrote to the cybercrime cell of Delhi Police seeking an FIR.

The Delhi Police’s IFSO unit has filed an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), and 354 A (sexual harassment).

Commenting on the matter, officials said, “a case has already been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. We have also written to Google and to Clubhouse app seeking details about the organiser of the alleged audio chap group in which some obscene comments were made against Muslim women”.

The Clubhouse incident comes into notice following Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals, in which Muslim women were put on auction on an online platform.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 4:02 PM IST

Best Sellers