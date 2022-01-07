Clubhouse is finally getting support for web listening

Clubhouse has been making slow and gradual strides in making its platform available to users across the globe. At the time of its debut back in 2020, Clubhouse was available only to iOS users on an invite-only basis. Then last year, the company rolled out its Android app. It also made its platform openly available to all users across the globe. Now, the company is taking a step further by making its platform available on the web. Also Read - From Clubhouse’s Android app to Facebook becoming Meta, here’s how your favourite social media apps changed in 2021

Clubhouse has announced that it is rolling out support for web listening on its platform. With this update, Clubhouse users will be able to listen to the Clubhouse rooms by their favourite creators on the web via their phones and laptops. What’s interesting is that Clubhouse users don’t need to download an app or log into their accounts to listen to a room. They can simply go to Clubhouse’s web-based platform to join in a conversation. Creators, however, will still have to go to the Clubhouse app to start a new room. Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

Clubhouse, in a post said that, at the moment, the live listening feature will be available on all major web browsers for Replays and live Rooms with Replays enabled. The company is rolling out this feature to users in the US as an experiment and it will be available to more users over time. Also Read - BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play’s Best of 2021 in India

today we’re introducing an easy new way to spread the word about great rooms. It’s called…drumroll….SHARING! we invented this and nobody has thought of it before. even better, when you share, people now have the option to listen on desktop – no login required 😇 pic.twitter.com/Gw2rFkMQcs — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) January 6, 2022

Improvements to Share button

In addition to rolling out support for web listening, Clubhouse is also rolling out improvements to its Share button. Clubhouse said that it is rolling out the ability to tap Share on Clubhouse. With this feature, followers of a user will get to know about a room that the user is listening to. The company said that now when the users tap the ‘Share’ button at the bottom of a live room or a Replay, they will see three options – Share via a social network, copy the link to share via a messaging app and Share on Clubhouse. Tapping the third button will let them share the room with their followers. Users will also be able to add their comments while sharing a room with their followers. The followers, on the other hand, will see the shared room in their Hallway and join it if the room is live.