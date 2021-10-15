Clubhouse Music Mode announced: Will allow musicians to sound their best while performing live

Clubhouse has announced its new ‘Music Mode’, which will allow musicians to sound their best while performing live on the app. With the Music Mode musicians will be provided with a set of special tools to optimize the sound quality output. The feature will roll out first on iOS followed by Android. To recall, the Spatial Audio feature on Clubhouse was also first rolled out on iOS followed by Android. Also Read - Twitter may soon pay Spaces creators under its new accelerator programme

The new Music Mode will let musicians optimize Clubhouse to broadcast their music with high quality and great stereo sound according to the company. They will be able to use professional audio equipment for the performance, including external USB microphones and mixing boards. Also Read - Clubhouse adds four new features to its app: Here are the details

How to enable Music Mode in Clubhouse

To enable Music Mode in Clubhouse, you can start a room and then tap on the three dots and select the Audio Quality option from the menu. Then select the Music option. After then all of the special tools will appear on the screen. Also Read - Clubhouse denies allegation of it leaking users' numbers on the dark web

Apart from the Music Mode feature, the company has also rolled out an improved search bar, which is now located on the top of the screen. Users can bring up the new search bar by just scrolling to the top of their Clubhouse hallway. Additionally, users will now be able to wave at their friends directly from Search on iOS. The wave from search feature will soon be rolled out on Android too.

Clubhouse is also currently in the process of rolling out the spatial audio feature to its users. The feature provides its users with a new level of depth to the Clubhouse chats. The company claims that the feature aims to provide listeners with a better feeling of hanging out with a group of other people. The feature will work with all wired and wireless headphones.