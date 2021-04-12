Clubhouse new feature to give creators 100 percent payment: Here's how it works

Clubhouse recently introduced the ‘Creator First’ accelerator program to help content creators using the platform monetise their shows in the app. While the invite-only audio chat app announced that it will help 20 creators with resources, it didn’t provide details about a monetisation feature back then. Clubhouse, however, has now removed the mystery veil and launched the Clubhouse Payments that will allow creators to get paid directly on the app. Also Read - Personal data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked online: Report

"All users will be able to send payments today, and we'll be rolling out the ability to receive payments in waves, starting with a small test group today. Our hope is to collect feedback, fine-tune the feature, and roll it out to everyone soon, "Clubhouse wrote in its blog post.

“Our hope is to collect feedback, fine-tune the feature, and roll it out to everyone soon,” the platform added. Also Read - Discord has released a new audio chat feature similar to Clubhouse

Clubhouse Payments monetisation feature: How it works

Step 1- As per Clubhouse, a user can send a payment in the app, by tapping on the profile of a creator and then select the ‘Send Money’ option. The app notes that to receive money creator will have to first enable the feature.

Step 2- Upon selecting ‘Send Money,’ the user will have to enter the amount they like/want to send the creator. During the first-time transaction, users will be prompted to register either with a debit or credit card.

Step 3- The user sending the money will be charged a small processing fee and it will go directly to Clubhouse’s payment processing partner, Stripe.

Clubhouse in its blog post stated that 100% of the payment will go to the creator and that they will ‘take nothing.’ While some are skeptical as to how this feature would work, reports predict that it would help creators to raise money for a better cause. Further, the creator accelerator program along with direct payments tool is expected to attract more creators to the platform instead of switching to Clubhouse cloned apps. At present, Clubhouse is only available for iPhone users, however, as per TechCrunch, the social media startup has confirmed that it will bring the app to the Android platform in just a “couple of months.”