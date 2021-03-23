Clubhouse to be available for Android users in "a couple of months"

Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio-chat app, has gained wide popularity across the world in the last few months. The audio chat app is currently available only for iPhone users, which definitely disappoints the millions of Android users out there. But, users needn’t worry as the company will soon launch the Android version of the chat app for users globally. Also Read - Telegram introduces Voice Chats 2.0, Clubhouse-like voice chats for all

A latest report coming from TechCrunch reveals that Clubhouse has confirmed to bring the app to Android in just a "couple of months" from now.

The report quotes Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison who states that the Android version is already under the works. While the development is in process, the official release will take "a couple of months", Davison says. No specific launch timeline for the Android version of the Clubhouse app has been revealed currently.

Clubhouse gets competitors

Of late, we have seen the iOS version of the app receive update after update with every passing day to bring a host of new features for users out there. The app recently received features such as first creator accelerator programme, language filtering, abuse detection tools, among others.

Several social media giants such as Twitter and Facebook have already begun working on competition services called Rooms and Spaces respectively. Twitter has officially announced to be testing Spaces and said will release the feature officially once it is fully developed.

Meanwhile, popular secure messaging application Telegram recently released Voice Chats feature for groups and channels to take on the likes of Clubhouse.

In the meantime, gaming communication app Discord is said to be working on a feature to allow voice-based discussions with larger groups.