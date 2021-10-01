comscore Clubhouse adds four new features to its app: Here are the details
Clubhouse has finally brought one of the demanding features- the in-app recording to its platform. Along with it, the social app has added a bunch of new features.

  Published: October 1, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Clubhouse has finally brought one of the demanding features- the in-app recording to its platform. Along with it, the social app has added a bunch of new features that include ‘replays,’ 30-second shareable clips in rooms, etc. Also Read - Clubhouse denies allegation of it leaking users' numbers on the dark web

Clubhouse users will be able to record a room, save it to their profile and club, or download it, The Verge reported. Also Read - Clubhouse no longer requires invite to join the audio-only app, open for all Android, iOS users

The audio chat app is calling the feature “replays”. Creators and moderators are the ones who can record, and they can toggle that option on or off. Rooms must be public to be recorded. Also Read - Spotify Greenroom Clubhouse-like live audio room is here: How to download and get started?

Along with full recordings, users will be able to create 30-second shareable clips in rooms that allow it.

The app is also gaining a search feature so people can type a keyword or name and receive the rooms, people, clubs, and bios that match. Finally, spatial audio is also now coming to Android devices after rolling out to iOS devices in August.

To create a clip, users can tap on a scissor icon that will capture the past 30 seconds of audio that can then be locally downloaded and shared widely. Last month, the audio chat app officially launched a new way to invite people to audio chats called “Wave” for all users on iOS and Android.

With Wave, users can invite friends to a live audio room just by tapping a waving hand emoji. Once they receive their invitation, they can choose to join your call and immediately get added to an audio room.

(With IANS inputs)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
