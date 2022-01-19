comscore Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR
News

Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR

Apps

The said Clubhouse room was titled “Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu girls”. Young men and women (unfortunately) were found making obscene remarks against Muslim women.

clubhouse

This isn’t the first time that a social media platform has been used to harass or bully women, especially on the grounds of religion. In a recent incident, it’s the audio chatting application Clubhouse. A Twitter user shared a video where young women and men are seen making lewd comments during a session on Clubhouse. Also Read - Clubhouse is finally getting support for web listening

Recently, we talked about Bulli Bai incident, where Muslim women were put on auction online. The police authorities were quick at targeting the mastermind behind Bulli Bai, and currently, they are in the custody. A similar incident was reported last year, called Sulli Deals. Also Read - From Clubhouse’s Android app to Facebook becoming Meta, here’s how your favourite social media apps changed in 2021

The video was shared by @jaiminism and the tweet went viral in no time. The said Clubhouse room was titled “Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu girls”. Young men and women (unfortunately) were found making obscene remarks against Muslim women. Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

The post also included screenshots of two Clubhouse accounts, namely @sallos.hell and @wtf.astic, who reportedly started the “Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu girls” Clubhouse room.

Delhi Police filed FIR

After the post went viral on Twitter, the Delhi Commission for Women took the matter under its supervision and wrote to the cybercrime cell of Delhi Police seeking an FIR.

In the latest update, the Delhi Police Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has filed an FIR against an unknown person in connection to the case.

Delhi Police’s IFSO unit has filed an FIR under sections IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), and 354 A (sexual harassment).

The Police authorities are currently seeking details from Clubhouse to further investigate the matter.

We reached out to Clubhouse for a statement and will update the space once we hear from the company.

  Published Date: January 19, 2022 10:39 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 19, 2022 10:42 AM IST

