Clubhouse will soon let users to pin links to the top of rooms

Clubhouse will soon allow users to pin links to the top of rooms, the changes will arrive on the platform on October 27 for both Android and iPhone users.

  Published: October 24, 2021 7:17 PM IST
clubhouse

Image: Flickr

Clubhouse, the popular social networking app will soon let users to share outside links. In addition, it will allow users to monetize their work on the platform. The changes will arrive both on the Android, iOS platforms on October 27. Also Read - WhatsApp will stop support on these iPhone, Android devices, how to backup chats

Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison and global head of marketing Maya Watson told The Verge that a new pinned links feature will be rolled out that will allow moderators to place outside links at the top of a room. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition trailer released: Here's your first look

These links can direct listeners to whatever moderators want, like a Patreon page, a news article, or a podcast. The report mentioned that certain links will not be allowed for security and moderation reasons. Also Read - Google doubles production for Pixel 6 series, orders over 5 million units of Pixel 5A: Report

Clubhouse update

Image Source: The Verge

Davison did not explicitly name the types of links that wouldn’t be allowed, but he suggested links to OnlyFans wouldn’t be accepted because porn links are banned. Certain links would not be allowed for security and moderation reasons, as per The Verge.

Anyone can add, change, or remove a link, so long as they are a moderator of a room and regardless of the number of followers they have. Clubhouse won’t take a cut of revenue from any transactions that occur through the link, although Davison said the team would likely share news in the upcoming months about ways in which the app itself will monetize, like through ticketed rooms and subscriptions. The initiative will help users promote their podcasts, book, and other works.

(With IANS inputs)

