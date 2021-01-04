comscore Co-WIN app: How to register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India | BGR India
Co-WIN app: How to register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Co-WIN App Covid-19 vaccine registration: Here's how you can download the app and self-register to get vaccinated against coronavirus in India.

Co-WIN has been developed on to of the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) app, which had similar functionality, and is currently under development. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora | BGR India)

Co-WIN app Covid-19 vaccine registration: The year 2020 was one where most of us were locked inside of our homes trying to keep ourselves safe from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, the medical industry is reportedly making huge strides in rolling out a vaccine for the virus, with two vaccines being approved by the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) for emergency uses. This could mean that we can return to our older lives very soon. However, the rollout of the vaccine to the general public will be slow considering the billions of people we have to vaccinate. Also Read - Two foldable Apple iPhones pass Foxconn durability test: Report

To track the vaccination rollout, the central government has started testing a new app called Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work). People pre-registered on the app will get the vaccine at the earliest when it is launched for public use. Also Read - Apple reverses decision to remove Amphetamine app from App Store

What is Co-WIN?

Co-WIN has been developed on to of the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) app, which had similar functionality, and is currently under development. As of now, we could only find the official website for the same, cowin.gov.in Also Read - Moj App: How to download, use it

The vaccine will be rolled out in stages. In the first two stages, it will be disseminated to priority groups, which will include frontline workers and emergency workers. In the third stage, the government will start rolling out the vaccine to people with co-morbidities. This is when people will be required to self-register on the Co-WIN app. After people register on the app, it will then upload bulk data on co-morbidity on to it using the data provided by the local authorities.

The Co-WIN app is divided into five modules (administrator, registration, vaccination, beneficiary acknowledgement and reports). People using the self-register option will have to apply in the ‘vaccination’ module and provide all necessary details, which will then be verified by the authorities.

What are the modules?

The app will consist of five modules:

Administrator module: This module has been made for the administrators, who will be conducting the vaccination process. Under this, they will be able to create sessions, and the app would then intimate the respective vaccinators and managers about the session.

Registration module: Under this module, people will be able to register themselves for getting vaccinated.

Vaccination module: This will allow the registered individuals to get verified and will also provide them with the vaccination status.

Beneficiary acknowledgement module: This module will send SMSes to beneficiaries regarding their vaccination status. It will also provide them with QR-based certificates after they are vaccinated.

Report module: This module will provide app users with reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have been vaccinated and more.

Co-WIN app: How to register

Not all can self-register on the app as of now, as only officials have access to it for now. As and when the app launches for public use, you will be able to download it from the Google Play Store and Apple‘s App Store. You will also be able to self-register on the official website.

Apart from self-registration, the app will also allow users to perform individual registrations (for others) and bulk upload (for a database). After the user has filled the form, they will receive an SMS with the date, place and time of vaccination on their registered number.

Required documents

According to the government, users registering on the Co-WIN app will be required to submit a total of 12 documents, which include:

  • Aadhar Card
  • Driving License
  • PAN Card
  • Passport
  • Pension documents
  • Others
  Published Date: January 4, 2021 3:57 PM IST

