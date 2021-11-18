CoinDCX, Koo are the 'top 3 hottest products' of Asia-Pacific

Koo has managed to become one of the “top 3 hottest products of APAC,” according to the latest Amplitude report. Koo co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna shared a snippet of the report to showcase his app’s achievement. Apart from Koo, CoinDCX is another Indian startup that has managed to make it to the list. Also note, CoinDCX has managed to top the list. Also Read - Koo user base reaches 15 million, plans spreading wings to Southeast Asia

CoinDCX is a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2018, and currently has more than 4 million users. According to the company’s latest funding round back in August, it is currently valued at $1.1 billion. CoinDCX is India’s first crypto unicorn, which has launched an over-the-counter (OTC) desk, which will help facilitate bulk trades by institutional investors. This facility supplements CoinDCX’s existing trading platforms, CoinDCX and CoinDCX Pro. This will help expand the company’s user base and trading volumes.

Koo is a social media platform, similar to Twitter. The platform allows users to share media in 13 local languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and more. The company was founded in 2020 and to date has garnered $34 million in funding according to the report.

To recall, Koo also won the AtmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held by the Government of India in August 2020 and was declared an AtmaNirbhar App. The platform boomed earlier this year due to the Indian government’s spat with Twitter.

Koo recently announced that within 20 months since its launch, it has managed to accumulate over 15 million users, including several eminent personalities. Apart from this, the brand is about to reach 100 million downloads, which it claims it could achieve in the coming year.