The government of India at 4 PM IST, today, April 28 opened up registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 18 to 44 years. Interested people can register to get vaccinated via the CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app and the UMANG app. CoWIN initially seemed to malfunction at first, with many complaining that the site had crashed, however, the authorities have since fixed the glitches. Also Read - COVID-19 Healthcare Directory launched by Truecaller for Android users
Here we will be taking a look at some interesting facts about the CoWIN platform and phase 3 of vaccinations. Also Read - CoWIN portal crashed: cowin.gov.in server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine
- According to a report by NDTV citing government sources, the CoWIN platform is currently getting over 27 lakh hits per minute.
- Due to such high traffic, appointment slots are currently showing as filled. Do not worry, more appointment slots are being added. Kepp checking at regular intervals to get a time slot.
- The government will make the vaccination available to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1. It is calling this the liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination.
- Aat 4 PM when the registration process was supposed to go online the CoWIN platform faced server issues, with people unable to access the platform. However, soon after that Aarogya Setu via its official Twitter handle announced that the glitch was fixed and everyone can now register to get the vaccine.
- People can also use the Aarogya Setu and the UMANG app to register for the vaccination, however, keep in mind the infrastructure that will take the registration will still be of the CoWIN platform.
- It is mandatory for people in the 18-44 age group to register as no walk-ins will be allowed initially. This is being done to avoid chaos at the immunisation centres once the inoculations drive opens up.
- Two COVID vaccines are being administered in the country Covaxin and Covishield. Russian developed Sputnik V is also being imported and administered by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.
- To recall, the Indian government started vaccinating people back in January with the initial phase covering healthcare and frontline workers. The second phase started vaccinating people above the age of 45 and people with co-morbidities.