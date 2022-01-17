comscore CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India
CSC launches Yogyata app for rural empowerment

CSC said in its official statement that the app would help reach the common service centers targetting youths in rural areas. In addition, the app will provide access to courses that can enhance skills and educational qualifications to the targetted youngsters.

Common Service Centers (CSC) have launched an app to provide vocational education and skill development to youths of rural areas. The app’s name is ‘Yogyata.’ CSC issued a statement regarding launching the new app. Also Read - Opera for Chromebooks is the world's first alternative browser optimised for Chrome OS

CSC said in its official statement that the app would help reach the common service centers targetting youths in rural areas. In addition, the app will provide access to courses that can enhance skills and educational qualifications to the targetted youngsters. The courses will then help these youngsters in grabbing jobs in areas like cyber security, CAD, and 3D printing. Also Read - Clubhouse will be soon available for Android users, confirms co-founder

“The Yogyata App will help in providing industry-based skills to youth in rural areas and thereby make them job-ready.” Also Read - Instagram replaces Explore with Reels tab on mobile in India

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the entire world in all its aspects. But, the rural youth are likely to experience disproportionate impact as International Labour Organisation highlights rural youth are more likely to engage in casual work, almost 40 percent more than their urban counterparts. said Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC e-Governance Services India.

He added, “Digital platforms and access to services that create context-based learning opportunities can be a game-changer in today’s context,”

Tyagi said, “Industry-friendly skills will be provided to the youth of rural areas through the Aptitude App. With this, they will be ready for employment.”

Tyagi added that the training material provided to the youths would be based on the annual fee. The enrolment under the app will be done by village entrepreneurs managing Common Service Centers across the country.

  Published Date: January 17, 2022 12:57 PM IST

