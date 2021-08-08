Warner Bros has launched its latest Augmented Reality (AR) app, dubbed DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition for iOS and Android. The app comes filled with exclusive Batman content, new digital comic books, mini-games, AR filters and more. The app is available for free and is aimed at children between the ages of 6-12. Also Read - Suicide Squad's Bloodsport comes to Fortnite along with Picky Sicky Harley Quinn

Batman Bat-Tech Edition supports 13 languages and is currently available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The company claims that with the app it plans to immerse its users in narrative-driven technology-inspired activities with AR.

The app will allow kids to join Batman's crime-fighting team in a narrative-driven game with technology-inspired activities. Users of the app can experience the world of Batman learning how to use his Bat-Tech to fight crime having the Knightwatch experience and more.

Players will be able to take on marquee DC Super-Villains like The Joker, Mr Freeze, Bane, The Riddler and more. The app will also allow users to play mini-games, transform photos with AR face filters and stickers, read exclusive digital comics, watch Batman Bat-Tech-themed video content and gain access to the Batcomputer.

Here is a list of all of the features of the new Batman Bat-Tech Edition app:

Augmented reality (AR) missions: Through the new app’s AR features, kids become a member of Batman’s new Knightwatch team and immerse themselves in original Batman crime-fighting missions. The amazing AR provides a realistic 3D experience that draws upon engineering and design concepts to make Batman’s Bat-Tech come to life.

Mini games: Users can play a Batman-themed mobile driving game where players test their skills at driving the Batmobile; Batarang Practice where players face off against the clock and find out how many targets they can knock down; and the Grapnel Launcher game where players must run and jump while utilizing Batman’s abilities to overcome obstacles.

AR face filters: Kids can transform into Batman, the Joker, Batgirl and more of Gotham City’s most iconic characters using these fun filters and can save photos and share them with friends and family.

Sticker packs: Users can decorate photos with a variety of Batman-themed stickers, turning an ordinary shot into a cool Batman story.

Batman Bat-Tech video content: The app connects to the extremely popular DCKids’ YouTube channel. A new series, entitled “Batman Science Lab” will launch this fall exploring the real-world applications of Batman’s technology.

New missions, games, filters, sticker packs, and video content will be added and updated on a regular basis to keep the app experience fresh and fun for kids.

“The Batman mobile app showcases Batman’s innovative technology, using augmented reality like never before, and gives kids a way to unlock the mystery behind Batman’s crime-fighting gadgets,” said Kevin Morris, Vice President, Franchise Management and Marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “Kids can now experience being a DC Super-Hero alongside Batman, and while learning and playing they can also help save Gotham City.”