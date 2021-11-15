Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

With the increase and advancement of technology and usage of the internet daily, incidents of dangerous malware affecting mobile phones are rising at a fast pace. Android owners and tablet users are again warned against harmful and destructive apps sneaking onto the Google Play Store. These dangerous Android apps were highlighted by Tatyana Shishkova, an Android malware analyst at Kaspersky. She said the apps were being used to spear the infamous Joker malware. Also Read - Is your phone infected with malware? Here's how to find out

This isn’t the first time we have heard about malicious android apps that are affecting our smartphones. Malware like Joker is available with abilities to affect smartphones and steal personal data. Additionally, the malware is capable enough to steal your financial details, such as debit and credit card details.

Shishkova named some of the apps to be deleted soon from the smartphones. These are-

Now QR Code Scan-Over 10,000 installations EmojiOne Keyboard-Over 50,000 installations Battery Charging Animation Battery Wallpaper-Over 1,000 installations Dazzling Keyboard-10 or More Installation Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer-100 or higher installation Superhero-Effects-Over 5,000 installations Classic Emoji Keyboard-Over 5,000 installations

Joker is one of the most persistent malware that constantly targets Android devices. It was first detected in the year 2017. According to the researchers of Quick Heal, the Joker virus steals users’ data through these apps. Earlier this year, Cybersecurity researchers have discovered 11 Android apps in total on the Play store embedded with Joker malware and were conducting financial fraud. Some of these apps include Translate Free, PDF Converter Scanner, Free Affluent Message, Delux Keyboard, among others.

Things to keep in mind