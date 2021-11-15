comscore Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Beware Android users! Delete this 7 Android apps that can steal your personal data
News

Beware Android users! Delete this 7 Android apps that can steal your personal data

Apps

This isn’t the first time we have heard about malicious android apps that are affecting our smartphones. Malware like Joker is available with abilities to affect smartphones and steal personal data. Additionally, the malware is capable enough also to steal your financial details, such as debit and credit card details.

phone malware

Image source: Flickr

With the increase and advancement of technology and usage of the internet daily, incidents of dangerous malware affecting mobile phones are rising at a fast pace. Android owners and tablet users are again warned against harmful and destructive apps sneaking onto the Google Play Store. These dangerous Android apps were highlighted by Tatyana Shishkova, an Android malware analyst at Kaspersky. She said the apps were being used to spear the infamous Joker malware. Also Read - Is your phone infected with malware? Here's how to find out

This isn’t the first time we have heard about malicious android apps that are affecting our smartphones. Malware like Joker is available with abilities to affect smartphones and steal personal data. Additionally, the malware is capable enough to steal your financial details, such as debit and credit card details.

Shishkova named some of the apps to be deleted soon from the smartphones. These are-

  1. Now QR Code Scan-Over 10,000 installations
  2. EmojiOne Keyboard-Over 50,000 installations
  3. Battery Charging Animation Battery Wallpaper-Over 1,000 installations
  4. Dazzling Keyboard-10 or More Installation
  5. Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer-100 or higher installation
  6. Superhero-Effects-Over 5,000 installations
  7. Classic Emoji Keyboard-Over 5,000 installations

Joker is one of the most persistent malware that constantly targets Android devices. It was first detected in the year 2017. According to the researchers of Quick Heal, the Joker virus steals users’ data through these apps. Earlier this year, Cybersecurity researchers have discovered 11 Android apps in total on the Play store embedded with Joker malware and were conducting financial fraud. Some of these apps include Translate Free, PDF Converter Scanner, Free Affluent Message, Delux Keyboard, among others.

Things to keep in mind

  1. Be careful while granting app permissions
  2. Knowledge about the app’s background
  3. Keep your software up to date
  4. Always use a password manager for all your accounts
  5. Check the developer’s name in the about section before downloading the app
  6. Check user’s reviews and rating
  7. Download security tool kit which quickly scans and removes unwanted malware from a device
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 15, 2021 1:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data
Apps
Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data
PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Gaming

PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack

Telecom

Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack

Redmi Smart Band Pro could launch in India on November 30 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro could launch in India on November 30 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack

Redmi Smart Band Pro could launch in India on November 30 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

Apps

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data
Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed

News

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed
Is your phone infected with malware? Here's how to find out

How To

Is your phone infected with malware? Here's how to find out
Over 10 million Android users affected with GriftHorse malware: Delete these apps now

News

Over 10 million Android users affected with GriftHorse malware: Delete these apps now
Joker malware back on Google Play store, delete these apps from your phone immediately

News

Joker malware back on Google Play store, delete these apps from your phone immediately

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11T 5G की लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउंस, जानें क्या होगी कीमत और फीचर्स

एयरटेल के इस प्लान में आपको रोज मिलेगा 500MB एक्सट्रा इंटरनेट डेटा, वो भी बिल्कुल मुफ्त!

Krafton ने BGMI के 25 लाख अकाउंट्स को किया परमानेंट बैन, भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां

Redmi Smart Band Pro बहुत सारे स्पेशल फीचर्स के साथ जल्द ही होगा लॉन्च

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today: आज रिडीम कोड में मिलेगा Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update
e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

News

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data
Apps
Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data
PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Gaming

PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more
Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack

Telecom

Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack
Redmi Smart Band Pro could launch in India on November 30 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro could launch in India on November 30 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers