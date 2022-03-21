comscore DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document
DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

DigiLocker currently has 101.29 million registered users, led by Aadhaar card details. It has also been revealed that the app has issued around 4.94 billion documents, so far.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) back in 2016 launched DigiLocker, a secured cloud-based platform for storage, issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital manner. The platform has now crossed over 100 million users. Also Read - How to link Aadhar card with Pan card

DigiLocker currently allows its users to digitally store a copy of 568 various documents on a secure cloud platform. The platform was launched under the government’s Digital India initiative, aimed at digitally empowering the society, the knowledge economy, targets the idea of paperless governance. Also Read - Here's how you can link your Aadhaar Card with your bank

The app currently has 101.29 million registered users, led by Aadhaar card details. It has also been revealed that the app has issued around 4.94 billion documents, so far. Also Read - MeitY’s shares India data accessibility and use draft policy: Here are top the recommendations

Aadhaar Card was the most downloaded document on DigiLocker, followed by Policy documents, PAN Card, Insurance Policy (2-Wheeler), Registration of Vehicles, Ration Card and more.

The Indian government claims that the DigiLocker app has eliminated the use of physical documents, while at the same time allowing users to access these documents anytime, anywhere and be able to share online, and avoid forgery. Using the app, users can share the self-loaded documents, which have been signed digitally using the eSign facility. The eSign facility is a similar process to that of self-attestation.’

DigiLocker is a personal storage space, where users can securely store electronic copies of their important documents and links of official certificates. It also acts as a facilitator to reduce the hassle of carrying physical documents for Indian citizens while ensuring their safety.

One of the major aims of the Indian government’s Digital India initiative is that Indian citizens should have their own private space on a public cloud. DigiLocker is a convenient way of pushing forward the initiative.

DigiLocker is currently available on both Android and iOS. The app has over 10,000,000 installs on the Google Play Store.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 6:37 PM IST

