Discord has released a new audio chat feature similar to Clubhouse

Discord is an instant messaging and chat room programme which a lot of people would not know about but gamers are no stranger too. The platform is used by a huge number of gamers to stay in contact while playing multiplayer games. It has now launched a new feature, which allows its users to hold live audio events for audiences similar to Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces.

The new Stage Channels feature will allow Discord users to manage voice events with up to 1,000 members and is aimed at building engagement within the app. Earlier the platform provided its users with voice, video and text chat features.

Discord developers have stated that they ramped up work on its Stage Channels feature after seeing that the site was being used by more people for diverse events during the ongoing pandemic. They also stated that they are currently working hard to expand the audience size to accommodate more people in the coming months. They are also looking for new ways to allow their users to make money from these events. However, monetisation is not the primary focus and will not be seen being added to the feature in the near term.

The new feature allows its users to manage permissions along with sub-features like allowing listeners to raise their virtual hands to speak.

Discord recently announced that they currently host over 140 million monthly active users. In contrast, the year-old Clubhouse, which is currently only available for iOS recently reported 10 million weekly active users.

According to a recent report by Reuters Discord is currently in talks with Microsoft for its acquisition for an estimated $10 billion. Both the companies have denied comment on the matter to the news agency.

Apart from Discord, Twitter is also working on its live audio feature, Spaces. Whereas, LinkedIn has also started testing a similar audio feature, so has Facebook and Slack Technologies to name a few. Instant messaging app Telegram recently also added more features for voice chats and removed their size limits.