Disha women safety app: How to download and use the mobile app

The Andhra Pradesh Police Communication Wing has developed a women safety app that must be downloaded by every woman in the state. The app has officially launched and is available on Google Play store for download. So, currently, the app is available for download only for Android users in the country. No updates on iOS availability yet.

Disha app uses GPS to track user's location and in an emergency situation alerts the local police and authorities for help. The app claims that police and the concerned authorities will reach the spot of an emergency in just 6 minutes times.

How to use Disha app

To use the Disha app, users will just need to shake the phone after opening the app on their mobile devices. This will automatically turn on the GPS in the mobile device and then alert the nearby police station in case of an emergency with the help of a push button messaging system.

Disha app comes integrated with some useful features including nearby, safety places, police stations, hospitals, and much other important contacts. The women safety app also contains tracking and safety features to help the police officials track the caller quickly.

For help, users can click on SOS option to call Dial 100 or other helpline where the user will be directed to central call centre and then to the nearest police station.

How to download Disha app

The app is only available for Android users. To download the Disha app, follow these steps:

-Head to the Google Play store

-Search for Disha app

-Install the app on your primary mobile device

-Once installed, set it up.

-To setup, you will need to add details such as name, age, gender and address.

Once these steps are followed, you can open the app and use in case of an emergency.

The Andhra Pradesh government is insisting all women of the state to download the mobile app immediately.