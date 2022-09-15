comscore Disney+ Hotstar rolls out Dolby Atmos audio to mobile and TV apps
News

Disney+ Hotstar rolls out Dolby Atmos audio for select content to mobile and TV apps

Apps

With the implementation of Dolby Atmos audio, Disney+ Hotstar now offers two Dolby technologies, including Dolby Vision for better picture quality.

hotstardolby

Disney+ Hotstar has joined Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ to offer Dolby Atmos audio to users of its mobile and TV apps. Dolby Atmos offers a multidimensional spatial sound experience, best heard through headphones and earphones. Disney+ Hotstar has rolled out Dolby Atmos for titles such as Home Shanti, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Aarya, Gar Waapsi, and Vikram, among others, while all the new titles from Hotstar Specials and Multiplex will come with Dolby Atmos support. Also Read - D23 Expo 2022: Major announcements by Disney, Marvel Studios, Pixar

The Dolby Atmos is the technology that segregates the sound of a fired bullet from the voice of the character in the movie by giving them directions and depth. Also Read - How to watch House of the Dragon in India

“At Dolby, our singular focus is to deliver immersive audio-visual experiences to our customers,” said Ashim Mathur, senior regional director, Japan & Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories. “We are excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar to bring best-in-class streaming experience with the combined Dolby Vision & now Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology, to compatible TVs, AVRs, Soundbars & Smartphones,” he added. Also Read - Epic Cricket - Big League is India's first mobile game with Dolby Atmos audio

“We are delighted to add Dolby Atmos spatial audio to further amplify the best-in-class entertainment experience on Disney+ Hotstar,” Sidd Mantri, Head of Product – Developing Markets, Disney Streaming, said.

With the implementation of Dolby Atmos audio on the platform, Disney+ Hotstar now offers two Dolby technologies, including Dolby Vision for better picture quality, which was rolled out back in 2020. For easy access, Disney+ Hotstar will line up Dolby Vision and Atmos content on the title listing page with the Dolby badge. It is also the latest salvo that will help Disney+ Hotstar take on its rivals Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ that have had both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for quite some time.

Here is the list of all shows on Disney+ Hotstar that support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos:

  • Home Shanti
  • Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
  • November Story
  • Human
  • Grahan
  • The Great Indian Murder
  • Aarya
  • Shoorveer
  • Masoom
  • Ghar Waapsi
  • Out of Love
  • Special Ops 1.5
  • Vikram
  • Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal
  • A Thursday
  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 7:32 PM IST
