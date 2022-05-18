comscore Disney Plus to show four minutes ads an hour in cheaper ad-supported tier
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Disney Plus Ads Supported Tier Cheaper Plans She Hulk Marvel
News

Disney Plus to steer clear of alcohol, politics, adult content for its ad-supported tier: Report

Apps

Disney Plus will not show any ads to the preschoolers on the platform, irrespective of what they stream.

Untitled design - 2022-05-18T112902.076

Just like Netflix, Disney+ is also planning to introduce a cheaper ad-supported tier for its users later this year. The streaming platform is expected to run ads for four minutes on movies and shows that are an hour long or less, reported Variety and The Wall Street Journal. The company has also revealed what are its criteria for these ads content on the platform. Also Read - Netflix sacks 150 employees and cutting dozens from its Tudum fansite

Disney Plus to introduce a cheaper ad-supported tier soon

As per the report, pre-schoolers who have their separate profile on Disney+ will not be subjected to any commercials even in the ad-supported tier, no matter what they plan to stream. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

The report by Variety reveals that the streaming platform is being particularly careful when it comes to the ad content to maintain its family-friendly image. It will avoid ads regarding politics, alcohol and other adult themes. Notably, the streaming platform will not promote any ad from competitor entertainment services also. Also Read - Disney Plus gains almost 8 million new subscribers globally as Netflix witnesses a slump

As of now, there is no confirmation as to when will the company finally roll out these ad-supported subscription plans and how much will they cost.

For the unversed, Disney Plus garnered almost 8 million subscribers in this quarter. In the Q2 earnings report, Disney Plus announced to have added 7.9 million new subscribers on board, making a total of 87.6 million worldwide. These numbers are excluding the 50.1 million Disney Plus Hotstar subscribers in India.

Marvel’s She-Hulk announced to release on Disney Plus

Marvel, She Hulk, Disney plus

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Marvel Studios has released the trailer and poster of its much-awaited She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series. Scheduled to be released on August 17, She-Hulk series will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English languages on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series is about Jennifer Walters who navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

According to Marve, “The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 11:52 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 18, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iPhone 14 camera details revealed online: All you need to know
Mobiles
iPhone 14 camera details revealed online: All you need to know
Auto-rickshaw and taxi fares likely to increase in Delhi: Here's why

automobile

Auto-rickshaw and taxi fares likely to increase in Delhi: Here's why

Disney Plus to keep the ads family-friendly in its cheaper ad-supported tier

Apps

Disney Plus to keep the ads family-friendly in its cheaper ad-supported tier

Man asks Mahindra cars for Rs. 10k gets a witty reply from Anand Mahindra

automobile

Man asks Mahindra cars for Rs. 10k gets a witty reply from Anand Mahindra

Mayhem Studios announces new BGMI rival built in an Indian setup

Gaming

Mayhem Studios announces new BGMI rival built in an Indian setup

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Man asks for a vehicle under Rs 10,000, Anand Mahindra shows off a toy car priced under Rs 1,500

Realme Narzo 50 series launched in India

iPhone 14 camera details revealed online: All you need to know

Auto-rickshaw and taxi fares likely to increase in Delhi: Here's why

WhatsApp New Feature Alert

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

सबसे तेज 5G प्रोसेसर के साथ Realme Narzo 50 5G सीरीज लॉन्च, ये है कीमत

Vivo X80, X80 Pro जबरदस्त कैमरे और फीचर्स के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Santro को रिप्लेस करने आ रही Hyundai की नई कार, Tata Punch को देगी टक्कर

OnePlus Pad का इंतजार जल्द होगा खत्म, बड़ी डिस्प्ले और पॉवरफुल प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद

बचकर रहें! आपका Facebook पासवर्ड और क्रिप्टो डेटा चुरा रहे हैं ये 7 ऐप्स, फौरन कर दें डिलीट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates

News

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates
Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

News

Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here
iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

News

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999