Just like Netflix, Disney+ is also planning to introduce a cheaper ad-supported tier for its users later this year. The streaming platform is expected to run ads for four minutes on movies and shows that are an hour long or less, reported Variety and The Wall Street Journal. The company has also revealed what are its criteria for these ads content on the platform.

As per the report, pre-schoolers who have their separate profile on Disney+ will not be subjected to any commercials even in the ad-supported tier, no matter what they plan to stream.

The report by Variety reveals that the streaming platform is being particularly careful when it comes to the ad content to maintain its family-friendly image. It will avoid ads regarding politics, alcohol and other adult themes. Notably, the streaming platform will not promote any ad from competitor entertainment services also.

As of now, there is no confirmation as to when will the company finally roll out these ad-supported subscription plans and how much will they cost.

For the unversed, Disney Plus garnered almost 8 million subscribers in this quarter. In the Q2 earnings report, Disney Plus announced to have added 7.9 million new subscribers on board, making a total of 87.6 million worldwide. These numbers are excluding the 50.1 million Disney Plus Hotstar subscribers in India.

Marvel’s She-Hulk announced to release on Disney Plus

Marvel Studios has released the trailer and poster of its much-awaited She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series. Scheduled to be released on August 17, She-Hulk series will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English languages on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series is about Jennifer Walters who navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

You'll like her when she's angry. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. #SheHulk in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

According to Marve, “The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.”