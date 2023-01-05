comscore Disney Plus introduces IMAX quality sound for Marvel films
Disney Plus introduces DTS audio to IMAX Enhanced Marvel films

MCU's latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also come with IMAX Enhanced support on Disney+.

Disney+ has announced that subscribers will now have a better experience watching Marvel films on the platform. Introduced back in November 2021, IMAX Enhanced technology Aspect Ratio was available for a few films on the streaming platform. Disney+ has now added the IMAX signature sound by DTS for several Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Also Read - Top movies released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar in 2022

Disney+ adds IMAX quality sound for Marvel films

According to the official blogpost, this signature sound by DTS “enable an elevated end-to-end experience specially calibrated to provide fans at home with IMAX-quality picture and sound”. As for the devices, this experience will be available on select devices including IMAX Enhanced certified TVs from manufacturers like Sony and Hisense. Also Read - Marvel timeline: How to watch films in the correct order

“Additionally, owners of certified AV receivers from manufacturers like Denon, Marantz, and JBL will also be able to enjoy the experience at launch,” as per the blogpost. For the unversed, IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1: 90:1 which is relatively close to the 16:9 ratio used in TVs. Additionally, the format also shows up to 26 percent more picture for select sequences. Also Read - How to cancel Disney Plus Hotstar subscription

As per the recent tweet by IMAX, MCU’s latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also come with IMAX Enhanced support on Disney+. For the unversed, the film will release on the platform on February 1.

“We’re thrilled to bring audiences an even greater cinematic experience in the home and beyond as we roll out the next phase of IMAX Enhanced on Disney+,” said Vikram Arumilli, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Streaming and Consumer Technology, IMAX Corporation.” We can’t wait for fans to experience more of our cutting-edge, unparalleled sight and sound advancements across the entire IMAX Enhanced collection on Disney+, with more titles soon to come.”

Marvel films that support IMAX Enhanced are Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2023 1:16 PM IST
