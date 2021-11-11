Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Web streaming giant Disney plus has garnered 118 million subscribers for the fourth quarter of 2021. Also Read - Disney+ to introduce IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio for Marvel movies including Iron Man, Shang-Chi and more

The streaming service has gained 2.1 million subscribers in the last quarter, and 44.4 million subscribers over the course of the last 12 months. Also Read - Upcoming Movies coming on Disney Plus Hotstar in November 2021: Home Sweet Home Alone, Shang Chi, more

“With 179 million total subscriptions across our portfolio at the end of fiscal 2021 and 60 per cent subscriber growth year-over-year for Disney+. We continue to manage our business for the long-term, and are confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company said in a statement. Also Read - Shang Chi release date announced: How and when to watch Marvel movie

However, the average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $4.52 to $4.12 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter.

The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for ESPN+ increased from $4.54 to $4.74 due to an increase in retail pricing, partially offset by a higher mix of subscribers to the bundled offering.

The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for the Hulu SVOD Only service increased from $12.59 to $12.75 due to a lower mix of wholesale subscribers and increases in per-subscriber premium add-on and advertising revenue, partially offset by a higher mix of subscribers to the bundled offering.

The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for the Hulu Live TV + SVOD service increased from $71.90 to $84.89 due to an increase in retail pricing and higher per-subscriber advertising and premium feature add-on revenue, partially offset by a higher mix of subscribers to the bundled offering.

As of October 2021, Netflix has 213ion subscribers worldwide.

(Inputs from IANS)