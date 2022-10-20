comscore Spotify introduces a new Diwali hub with personalised playlists, exclusive clips and more
News

Diwali 2022: Spotify launches a dedicated hub with playlists, exclusive clips and more

Apps

According to Spotify, the Diwali Hub is now live for all the Android users in India and will be available for the rest in the coming days.

Highlights

  • Spotify's Diwali hub comes with a Daily Diwali playlist that includes a refreshed daily mix of Diwali songs.
  • Spotify Diwali Hub is now live for Android users in India.
  • The Hub also houses exclusive Diwali greeting clips featuring Amit Trivedi, Asees Kaur and more.
Untitled design - 2022-10-20T160423.918

Image: Spotify

Spotify has rolled out new Diwali-centric UI features and a dedicated hub for its users in India. The music streaming platform’s Diwali hub will include a mix of Diwali tracks, personalised playlists, Spotify clips and Blend playlists with several Indian music artists including A.R. Rahman, B Praak, G.V. Prakash and more. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Top party speakers you can buy now

As per a statement by Nick Dahl, Senior Product Manager at Spotify,”The Diwali hub on Spotify highlights a moment celebrated by more than a billion people across the globe. This is just the beginning of our commitment to building a better-localized product for listeners worldwide.” Also Read - Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Spotify launches Diwali dedicated hub: All details

Spotify’s Diwali hub comes with two major playlists: Daily Diwali, Your Diwali. The Daily Diwali playlist will include refreshed daily mix of Diwali songs. Your Diwali 2022, on the other hand, is a personalised playlist that includes “songs you need to get into the spirit of Diwali, made just for you”. The hub will include playlists like Diwali Bash (Hindi), Diwali Party Hits (Punjabi), Deepavali Kondattam (Tamil), Deepavali Dhamaka (Telugu), and much more. Also Read - Google Search introduces a special Diwali 2022 easter egg

The Diwali hub will also house exclusive Diwali greeting clips featuring Amit Trivedi, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Darshan Raval, Devi Sri Prasad, G.V. Prakash, and Karan Aujla.

The Diwali hub is now live for Android users, whereas it will roll out for iOS users in the coming days. If you are an Android user and still haven’t received the Diwali hub category, we recommend updating your app from Play Store.

Additionally, Spotify has also rolled out a few Diwali stickers. You can find them by simply searching “Spotify Diwali” to discover exclusive Diwali stickers on the platform. Spotify says that users in India can share these stickers on Instagram directly from the app.

For the unversed, it is rumoured that the Swedish music streaming platform is currently working on a platinum tier that will offer HiFi sound quality and support CD-quality lossless audio format.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2022 5:17 PM IST
Spotify Diwali Hub debuts with personalised playlists, exclusive stickers and more
