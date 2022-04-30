comscore Donald Trump returns to social media: 'I'M BACK'
Donald Trump finally posts on new platform Truth Social

Trump wrote, "I'M BACK! #COVFEFE", referencing a typo on a Twitter message he sent while president that complained about the press and was widely memed.

Former US president Donald Trump has finally posted on his Truth Social social media network, the struggling Twitter rival he launched earlier this year. “I’M BACK! #COVFEFE,” read the post, which included a photo of Trump on the phone at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Also Read - After Twitter buyout, Elon Musk wants to make money out of tweets

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social’s parent company, is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp, shares of which were up 7.7% pre-market Friday, reports Reuters. Also Read - From Coca Cola to Trumpet, here’s what Elon Musk tweeted about in past week

Meanwhile, Elon Musk shared that Truth Social was leading Twitter and TikTok in downloads. Musk made the announcement on Twitter, sharing a screenshot from the Apple’s App Store. “Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store,” Mr Musk wrote.

After it was reported that Musk’s offer had been accepted by the board (it has yet to be approved by shareholders), the former president he would ‘never return’ to the platform. “I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on the Truth app… I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” he said.

The launch of Truth Social marks the return of former US President Donald Trump on social media. To recall, Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for posting messages inciting violence.

The app clearly aims to take on the likes of other popular social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, among others. Truth Social has been positioned to offer users free speech. The social media platform is calling users who want to put forward their opinion without any limitations.

Trump permanently suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2022 6:08 PM IST

