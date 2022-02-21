Donald Trump’s Truth Social app tipped to launch today for iPhone users

Donald Trump is reportedly set to launch its much-talked social media venture Truth Social today. With the platform, the former US President aims to take on the likes of Twitter. According to the latest Reuters report, an executive close to the development said that the Truth Social app will be available only on the Apple App Store from the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. Also Read - Twitter now lets you pin up to 6 DMs

Few details related to the Truth Social app have been revealed on the platform by the chief product officer Billy B. The executive answered some questions from users invited to use the platform during the test phase. One user asked about the release of the app, Billy B said that the public release is set for February 21. Also Read - Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India

“We’re currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday, February 21,” the executive said. Currently, the platform is available for best testers only. Also Read - Twitter announces to expands beta for its Safety Mode autoblocking feature

On contrary, the former Republican U.S. Representative Devin Nunes recently said that the Truth Social platform will launch by the end of March without revealing any specific launch date.

Truth Social app details

Former US President decided to launch his own social media platform after Twitter, YouTube and Facebook banned him from their platform for posting messages inciting violence. The launch of the Truth Social will mark the return of Trump on social media.

As per executives, Truth Social has been positioned to provide users with free speech. The social media platform is calling users who want to put forward their opinion without any limitations.

Some of the leaked screenshots show the soon-to-launch Truth Social with a Twitter-like user interface but in red colour.

During another Q&A, the chief product officer revealed that there will be no edit button for “truths” just like for tweets. Some of the other features that the platform is said to offer are — direct messages or DMs, signing up to receive notifications, blocking and unblocking, and more.

Similar to Twitter, users can also get verified on the Truth Social platform. The company hasn’t revealed the criteria to get verified.

The latest reports suggest that the Truth Social app will begin rolling out starting this week. The official rollout will happen in a phased manner.