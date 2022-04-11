comscore Elon Musk decides to no longer be a part of Twitter board
News

Elon Musk will no longer be a part of Twitter board

Apps

Agarwal emphasized that Twitter will continue to work towards its priorities despite all the 'distractions ahead' 

Elon Musk

Elon Musk will continue to be the majority stakeholder in Twitter (Image: Tesla)

Elon Musk won’t be joining the Twitter board. This news comes a week after Elon Musk disclosed his majority stake in the micr0-blogging platform. Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal made the announcement via his official Twitter handle. In a tweet, he said that Elon has decided not to join the Twitter board. Also Read - Twitter reverse change that left blank spaces in place of embeds of deleted tweets

Agarwal also shared a note disclosing the reasons behind the move. He also expressed what he felt about Musk’s decision of not joining the company board. Also Read - Elon Musk proposes changes to Twitter Blue after getting a board seat

Narrating the lead-up to the decision, Agarwal stated, “The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly. We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat.” Also Read - Twitter will now let you unmention yourself from tweets

He further added, “We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”

Agarwal emphasized that Twitter will continue to work towards its priorities despite all the “distractions ahead”.  He added, “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged. The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else’s. Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building.”

Published Date: April 11, 2022 10:04 AM IST
  • Published Date: April 11, 2022 10:04 AM IST

