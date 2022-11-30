Elon Musk may further delay Twitter's paid blue tick because he won't pay Apple

Elon Musk changes the course of action for Twitter in moments. After acquiring the social media platform, he made some drastic changes to Twitter, including revamping the Twitter Blue subscription to make verification a paid feature. But after some impersonating profiles got verified and dealt a huge impact, Musk paused Twitter Blue. A few days later — after several reconsiderations — Musk said Twitter Blue would finally relaunch on November 29, but then he sparred with Apple and now the paid verification seems to be in a pickle again. Also Read - Apple MacBook Air M1 selling at over Rs 20,000 discount: Here is how the deal works

According to Platformer, Twitter CEO Musk may have delayed the relaunch of the paid verification feature as a part of the Blue subscription once again. The report said that Twitter employees had been told that there will be changes to Blue, such as a one percent increase in the price from $7.99 to $8 a month and phone number verification. But there could be more to it.

The Twitter Blue subscription may not be available on iOS as an in-app purchase when it relaunches since Musk does not want to pay Apple the 30 percent cut. He has been criticising Apple for the past few days, targeting its App Store policies that require developers to pay as much as 30 percent commission for every purchase. While this issue has been raised previously (Epic Games challenged Apple in court), Musk is adding fuel to the fire and gathering support from other disgruntled developers to put pressure on Apple.

Musk, over the past few days, has called out Apple for suspending advertising on Twitter, censoring content in the App Store, and charging the commission, which he dubbed a “hidden 30 percent tax on the internet.” Apple is reportedly one of the biggest advertisers on Twitter, so a pull-back is not favourable for Twitter. Musk even said that Apple has threatened to withhold Twitter from its iOS App Store, but he said the iPhone maker did not give him a reason.