Here s how Elon Musk plans to help Twitter make more money

Elon Musk says Twitter may start charging fee for commercial, government users

Elon Musk is his latest bout of tweets has said that Twitter will always be free for causal users. However, the company could charge commercial and government users for using the platform.

Twitter has, for a long time, struggled with making money. The micro-blogging platform was founded in 2006 and it reported its first quarterly profit 12 years later in February 2018. The following year, that is, 2019 was the first year for the micro-blogging platform when it was profitable. Since then, the company has introduced several features that are aimed at helping the company make more money. The list includes Twitter Blue, which is subscription-based service that gives users access to premium features and app customizations for a small fee, and NFT profile pics, whose payments are based on crypto wallets. Now, word is that the company is planning to introduce more features that will help the company improve its profit margins. Also Read - Twitter Circle will let you limit your tweets to your closest friends

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought the company for $44 million, in a series of tweets recently said that he is planning to introduce ‘a slight cost’ for commercial and government users. “Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing,” he wrote in a tweet. Also Read - Here’s what Parag Agarwal said when asked if he was getting fired

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. Also Read - Elon Musk does not want to take on more debt for $44 billion Twitter deal: Report

“Some revenue is better than none!” he added in another tweet.

Interestingly, the news comes shortly after Musk told the banks that have agreed to fund his Twitter deal that he would focus on developing new ways to monetise tweets. Musk told the banks that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetize tweets, Reuters reported. In addition to this, Musk has tweeted about eliminating the salaries of Twitter’s board directors, which he said could help in saving around $3 million annually.

In addition to this, the Tesla CEO, ever since it was reported that he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the company, has recommended a host of changes to the micro-blogging platform. The list includes slashing Twitter Blue’s price, banning advertising in the service and giving users an option to pay in Dogecoin. It is worth noting that Twitter Blue costs $2.99 a month at the moment.

  • Published Date: May 4, 2022 12:43 PM IST

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Elon Musk ने दिए संकेत, इन यूजर्स के लिए Twitter नहीं रहेगा 'फ्री'

Vivo T1 Pro 5G और Vivo T1 44W भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

भारत में लॉन्च हुई Honda City e:HEV Hybrid, जानिए कितनी है इस जबरदस्त कार की कीमत

Instagram पर अब मिलेगा TikTok जैसा फुल-स्क्रीन एक्सपीरियंस, टेस्टिंग शुरू

150W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाले OnePlus 10R की पहली सेल आज, मिल रहे कई ऑफर्स

