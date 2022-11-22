comscore Elon Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification
Elon Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

Twitter, led by Elon Musk, had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed.

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk said on Monday the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform. Also Read - Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks

“Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” Musk said in a tweet. Also Read - Elon Musk unbans Twitter accounts of Donald Trump, Jordan Peterson, and others

“Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals.” Also Read - New Twitter users will have to wait for 90 days before subscribing to Blue

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this month to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers. read more

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter’s sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29.

Musk also tweeted that Twitter added 1.6 million users this past week, “another all-time high”.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: November 22, 2022 9:23 AM IST
