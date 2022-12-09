comscore Elon Musk says Twitter will delete 1.5 billion accounts, but most users shouldn't worry
News

Elon Musk says Twitter will delete 1.5 billion accounts, but most users shouldn't worry

Apps

Twitter CEO Elon Musk will also roll out a software update to let users know if their account was shadowbanned and show the true account status.

elonmusk

Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter will delete and free names of 1.5 billion accounts that have been inactive for years on the platform. “Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts. These are obvious account deletions with no tweets and no login for years,” said the world’s richest man. Also Read - Twitter Blue may cost you a lot more on an iPhone, but less on web

The decision will benefit users who desire a particular username but cannot use it because someone had already taken it before the new signup. Most of these usernames are owned by users that are no longer active on the platform. The purge will free those usernames for new users, but, at the same time, this might bring down Twitter’s user base. Musk did not shed light on that part. Also Read - Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo

Musk also said that the micro-blogging platform is working on a process to inform the users whether their tweets have been suppressed under a process known as “shadow banning” and they can appeal against the ban. He added that Twitter is also working on a software update that will show your true account status. Also Read - Twitter may exceed 1 billion users in 12-18 months, says Elon Musk

“So you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal,” he tweeted. The new update will likely minimise shadow banning on the platform in order to uphold the concept of free speech. Twitter has been accused of suppressing certain political speech on the platform. His announcement comes days after Free Press founder Bari Weiss alleged that Twitter employees “build blacklists” to “prevent disfavored tweets from trending.”

Meanwhile, Musk has made a fresh allegation against the ex-CEO of Twitter and his team members. The “Twitter Files 2” revealed that the micro-blogging platform, under a secret group, made controversial decisions, including “shadow banning” high-profile users without informing then-CEO Jack Dorsey.

“This secret group included the Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust (Vijaya Gadde), the Global Head of Trust & Safety (Yoel Roth), subsequent CEOs Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal, and others,” said Bari Weiss, Founder and Editor of The Free Press, in the new “Twitter Files.” Twitter had earlier denied that it did such things.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 9, 2022 3:10 PM IST
