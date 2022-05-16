comscore Elon Musk’s shares a trick how not to get ‘manipulated’ by Twitter
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Elon Musk Says Twitters Algorithms Are Manipulating Users Heres How You Can Fix It
News

Elon Musk says Twitter’s algorithms are manipulating users: Here’s how you can fix it

Apps

In a subsequent tweet, Musk clarified that he wasn't suggesting 'malice in the algorithm', rather "it’s trying to guess what you might want to read and, in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/amplify your viewpoints."

Twitter-Elon-musk

Elon Musk has been vocal about the changes that he wants to see on Twitter ever since he announced that that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in the micro-blogging platform. First, the self-proclaimed ‘free-speech absolutist’ suggesting having an ‘edit’ button on the platform. Then the Tesla founder talked about reducing the subscription fee for Twitter Blue. The service costs $2.99 (Rs 233 approximately) per month in the US. Now, Musk in a series of tweets has claimed that Twitter’s algorithms manipulate its users. “You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize,” he wrote in a tweet. Also Read - Twitter Parag Agrawal believes that Musk deal will fall through but wants to be 'prepared for all scenarios'

In the same tweet, The Boring Company founder also shared a trick on how Twitter users can avoid getting ‘manipulated’ by Twitter’s algorithms. “Very important to fix your Twitter feed: 1. Tap home button. 2. Tap stars on upper right of screen. 3. Select “Latest tweets”,” he added. Also Read - Elon Musk's Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on tariffs

In a subsequent tweet, Musk clarified that he wasn’t suggesting ‘malice in the algorithm’, rather “it’s trying to guess what you might want to read and, in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/amplify your viewpoints without you realizing this is happening”.

Responding to the tweet thread, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey said that Twitter’s algorithms aren’t designed to ‘manipulate’ users as Musk has suggested. Instead, these algorithms have been designed “simply to save you time when you are away from app for a while.”

It is wort noting that Twitter gives users two options to view their news feed. The algorithmic feed shows users the tweets that are most relevant to them based on a variety of factors such as their likes and dislikes, the pages that they follow and the content that they engage with. The reverse chronological feed, on the other hand, shows users the most recent tweets on the top. Users can easily switch between the two feeds by tapping the star icon on the top right corner of the app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 2:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's how much Apple iPhone 14 Max will cost in India
Mobiles
Here's how much Apple iPhone 14 Max will cost in India
Elon Musk shares a guide on how not to get manipulated by Twitter s algorithms

Apps

Elon Musk shares a guide on how not to get manipulated by Twitter s algorithms

Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India

Mobiles

Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here's how much Apple iPhone 14 Max will cost in India

Elon Musk shares a guide on how not to get manipulated by Twitter s algorithms

Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y01 भारत में लॉन्च, 9 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में मिलेंगे ये शानदार फीचर्स

Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa Finals: ये टीमें होंगी शामिल, प्राइज पूल समेत सब डिटेल यहां जानें

LG की बडी तैयारी, पेश किया 360 डिग्री तक घूमने वाला OLED फोल्डेबल डिवाइस

Google Play Store पर कैसे करें रिफंड के लिए अप्लाई, जान लें ये तरीका

Aprilia Scooter खरीदने के लिए चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे, जानिए क्या हैं नई कीमतें

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999