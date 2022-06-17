comscore Elon Musk Wants Twitter to behave like TikTok and WeChat, speaks about aliens
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Elon Musk Wants Twitter To Behave Like Tiktok And Wechat Speaks About Aliens Watch Video
News

Elon Musk Wants Twitter to behave like TikTok and WeChat, speaks about aliens: Watch Video

Apps

The Tesla CEO has threatened to stop the $44 billion deal over the presence of an actual number of bots on the platform.

Elon-Musk-Twitter

Elon Musk Wants Twitter to behave like TikTok and WeChat, speaks about aliens: Watch Video

Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk told Twitter employees that the company needs to become more like WeChat and TikTok to achieve his goal of hitting 1 billion users. Musk said that people basically live in WeChat in China, he also complimented TikTok’s algorithm for not being boring. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F13 with a 6,000 mA battery to launch in India on June 22

“There’s no WeChat equivalent outside of China. You basically live on WeChat in China. If we can recreate that with Twitter, we’ll be a great success,” he told Twitter staff via a virtual meeting late on Thursday. Also Read - Apple MacBook and iPad Pro models with OLED displays in works, will launch in 2024

“I think Twitter can be much better about informing people of serious issues,” he added. Also Read - Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam, are you one of them?

Twitter should be “contributing to a stronger, longer lasting civilisation where we are better able to understand the nature of reality”.

On bots, he said that “it needs to be much more expensive to have a troll army”.

The Tesla CEO has threatened to stop the $44 billion deal over the presence of an actual number of bots on the platform.

Responding to an employee’s question, Musk said he believed people should be able to “say pretty outrageous things within the law” but that such speech shouldn’t necessarily be amplified, reports The Verge.

He told employees he is in favour of having users pay to be verified and prioritising them in how Twitter ranks the tweets people see.

Musk has criticised Twitter’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump on the platform, and he will reverse the ban if the acquisition is successful.

Musk also clarified that those doing “excellent” work should be allowed to continue working from home. “If someone can only work remotely, and they’re exceptional, it wouldn’t make sense to fire them,” Musk said.

While wrapping the call, Musk expressed his opinion about aliens. Musk mentioned that he is yet to see an actual evidence of the existence of aliens.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 1:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy F13 to debut in India on June 22
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy F13 to debut in India on June 22
Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

Laptops

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Features

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

Features

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

Indian Govt asks employees to stop using non-government services like Google Drive

News

Indian Govt asks employees to stop using non-government services like Google Drive

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk Wants Twitter to behave like TikTok and WeChat, speaks about aliens

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

Indian Govt asks employees to stop using non-government services like Google Drive

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

ShortCuts keys for Windows

Microsoft begins developing games

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

Features

Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video
Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

Features

Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999