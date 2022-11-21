comscore Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Elon Musks Twitter Unblocks Donald Trump He Says No Thanks
News

Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks

Apps

Donald Trump said he will continue with his own platform called Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

Donald Trump on return to Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump has snubbed Elon Musk for reinstating his account, saying he now does not see any reason for returning to Twitter. Addressing a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, Trump said: “I don’t see any reason for it (returning to Twitter).” Also Read - Elon Musk unbans Twitter accounts of Donald Trump, Jordan Peterson, and others

The former US President said he will continue with his own platform called Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is doing “phenomenally well”. Also Read - New Twitter users will have to wait for 90 days before subscribing to Blue

Based on a poll, the Twitter CEO on Sunday announced that Trump has been allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform. He said that Trump’s account and all of his tweets are now visible on Twitter based on the results of the poll he ran. Musk tweeted: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.” The poll showed a 52-48 ratio for responses where the first digits were in favour of bringing back Trump on Twitter. But it is unclear how many of these accounts were bots. Musk himself admitted that the poll was under attack by bots. Bots were also the reason why Musk initially tried to back out of his commitment to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Also Read - Sorry Elon Musk! several employees don't want to be part of your hardcore Twitter

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, he added, which means “the voice of the people is the voice of God”. Musk, who now owns the microblogging platform, said that his primary goal behind acquiring Twitter was to let free speech flourish on the platform — something that was not happening previously. Musk, thus, began reinstating a number of accounts that were suspended or banned previously for posting against the community guidelines. He said that the company would not be reinstating banned accounts unless the company has set up a content moderation council.

Meanwhile, Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of US content partnerships, announced she was quitting after Musk reinstated Trump’s account on Twitter.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 9:44 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks
Apps
Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks
OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

News

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

OnePlus Nord N20 SE is selling on Amazon and Flipkart

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N20 SE is selling on Amazon and Flipkart

WhatsApp Web to get the Screen lock feature

Apps

WhatsApp Web to get the Screen lock feature

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

Smart Fakes is a new 'go to' for investigative journalism

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now eligible for OxygenOS 13 beta

Elon Musk is reinstating some Twitter accounts

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details