Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks

Former US President Donald Trump has snubbed Elon Musk for reinstating his account, saying he now does not see any reason for returning to Twitter. Addressing a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, Trump said: “I don’t see any reason for it (returning to Twitter).” Also Read - Elon Musk unbans Twitter accounts of Donald Trump, Jordan Peterson, and others

The former US President said he will continue with his own platform called Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is doing “phenomenally well”. Also Read - New Twitter users will have to wait for 90 days before subscribing to Blue

Based on a poll, the Twitter CEO on Sunday announced that Trump has been allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform. He said that Trump’s account and all of his tweets are now visible on Twitter based on the results of the poll he ran. Musk tweeted: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.” The poll showed a 52-48 ratio for responses where the first digits were in favour of bringing back Trump on Twitter. But it is unclear how many of these accounts were bots. Musk himself admitted that the poll was under attack by bots. Bots were also the reason why Musk initially tried to back out of his commitment to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Also Read - Sorry Elon Musk! several employees don't want to be part of your hardcore Twitter

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, he added, which means “the voice of the people is the voice of God”. Musk, who now owns the microblogging platform, said that his primary goal behind acquiring Twitter was to let free speech flourish on the platform — something that was not happening previously. Musk, thus, began reinstating a number of accounts that were suspended or banned previously for posting against the community guidelines. He said that the company would not be reinstating banned accounts unless the company has set up a content moderation council.

Meanwhile, Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of US content partnerships, announced she was quitting after Musk reinstated Trump’s account on Twitter.

— Written with inputs from IANS