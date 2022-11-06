comscore Twitter app updated to start charging $7.99 monthly for Blue subscription
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Elon Musks Twitter Updates App To Start Charging 7 99 Monthly For Twitter Blue
News

Elon Musk's Twitter updates app to start charging $7.99 monthly for Twitter Blue

Apps

In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said those who "sign up now" for $7.99 a month can receive the blue checkmark next to their user names.

twitter_reuters

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform. Also Read - Mass firing was needed but laid-off Twitter employees received severance, says Elon Musk

The change comes a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla cut half the staff at Twitter and has vowed to start charging users more. Also Read - Twitter saw massive revenue drop as activist groups pressured advertisers, says Musk

In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said those who “sign up now” for $7.99 a month can receive the blue checkmark next to their user names, “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” Also Read - Elon Musk's Twitter will begin mass firing employees from today

Before Musk took over, blue check marks next to a person’s user name meant Twitter confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it. It was not immediately clear how or if Twitter planned to verify the identity of the user beyond charging a fee.

According to the iOS notification, other benefits in the update include “half the ads”, the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content.

Twitter and Musk, via Tesla, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter’s new boss flagged the updates earlier this week in his push to monetize the social media network and make it less reliant on ads. Twitter is currently free for most users.

Twitter’s update said the new service with verification will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

“As soon as we confirm it’s working well in the initial set of countries and we have the translation work done, it will roll out worldwide,” Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

Twitter Blue will roll out in India in “hopefully less than a month,” Musk tweeted in reply to a question from a follower.

In a separate tweet, Musk also added that “fixing search is a top priority” on Twitter.

“We can beat that,” he replied in another tweet when a user pointed out that YouTube gives creators 55% of ad revenue.

“Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots. Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content,” Musk added in a tweet.

As of Saturday, the update to Twitter Blue remained at the old price of $4.99.

Shortly after the update was available to users, Twitter’s early-stage products executive Esther Crawford said the new service was not yet live.

“The new Blue isn’t live yet — the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time,” she said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Crawford went viral after she retweeted a photo of herself sleeping on the office floor at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters after Musk’s takeover.

“When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork”.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: November 6, 2022 10:11 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Redmi Pad review: One of best affordable Android tablets
Reviews
Redmi Pad review: One of best affordable Android tablets
How to send high-quality photos to your WhatsApp contacts

How To

How to send high-quality photos to your WhatsApp contacts

Mass firing necessary but laid-off Twitter employees received severance, says Musk

Apps

Mass firing necessary but laid-off Twitter employees received severance, says Musk

Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung

Mobiles

Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung

Twitter saw massive revenue drop as activist groups pressured advertisers, says Musk

Apps

Twitter saw massive revenue drop as activist groups pressured advertisers, says Musk

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung

New OTT release November 2022: Top 7 movies and web series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5

New OTT release November 2022: Top 7 movies and web series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5

Twitter fires over 50 percent employees in India

Xiaomi reportedly misled Deutsche Bank on 'illegal' royalty payments: ED

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price

News

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price
WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now

Features

WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features