News

Elon Musk's Twitter will begin mass firing employees from today

Apps

Elon Musk, who is the new boss of Twitter, previously said that there would be layoffs coming and Friday is the day when pink slips will be handed out.

Highlights

  • Twitter has sent an email to its employees to tell them that mass firing will begin on Friday.
  • The offices have been temporarily shut to restrict access to employees.
  • Elon Musk assumed the role of chief executive officer of Twitter recently.
Twitter-Blue-tick-musk

Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company’s future under new owner Elon Musk. Also Read - Twitter might start charging for verification, roll out edit button for all from next week

The social media company said in an email to staff that it will alert employees by 9 am Pacific time on Friday (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT/9.30 pm IST) about staff cuts. Also Read - How to delete your Twitter account now that Elon Musk owns it

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” said the email sent on Thursday, seen by Reuters. Also Read - Elon Musk might soon make Twitter's edit button free for everyone

Twitter said its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”

The social media platform said Twitter employees who are not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work email addresses.

Staff who have been laid off will be notified with next steps to their personal email addresses, the memo said.

Some employees tweeted their access to the company’s IT system has been already blocked and feared whether that suggested their layoffs.

“Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack,” tweeted a user with the @SBkcrn account whose profile is described as former senior community manager at Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The notification of layoffs caps off a week of purges by Musk as he demanded deep cost cuts and imposed an aggressive new work ethic across the social media company.

He has directed Twitter’s teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters.

He had already cleared out the company’s senior ranks, firing its chief executive and top finance and legal executives. Others, including those sitting atop the company’s advertising, marketing and human resources divisions, departed throughout the past week.

Musk’s first week as Twitter’s owner has been marked by chaos and uncertainty. Two company-wide meetings were scheduled, only to be cancelled mere hours later. Employees told Reuters they were left to piece together information through media reports, private messaging groups and anonymous forums.

The layoffs, which were long expected, have chilled Twitter’s famously open corporate culture that has been revered by its employees.

“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter said in the email on Thursday.

Shortly after the email landed in Twitter employee inboxes, hundreds of people flooded the company’s Slack channels to say goodbye, two employees told Reuters. Someone invited Musk to join the channel, the sources said.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 12:36 PM IST
